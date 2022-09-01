Is the $299 Samsung Galaxy A23 5G the flagship killer of 2022?

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Samsung's Galaxy A lineup of smartphones has never been about the glitz and glamour. Instead, they're just well-rounded, thoughtfully assembled handsets that deliver most of what the more-expensive phones offer -- for a fraction of the cost.
That holds true with the newly released Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. The device comes equipped with a large 6.6-inch, FHD+ LCD display that can ramp up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a promising 5,000mAh battery, 64GB of internal memory (with support for up to 1TB via microSD), a quad-camera setup that's headlined by a 50MP main lens, and a Snapdragon 695 processor powering the Android 12 software.
As the name implies, the A23 5G also supports 5G networks within the US, though the capacity is limited to sub-6 and AT&T and T-Mobile -- the two carriers that will be selling the phone.
The price for all of this: $299. What a time to be alive, eh?
Starting today, Samsung and major retailers will have the handset available unlocked and in the black colorway. No cutesy, playful colors this time around.
I won't jump the gun with saying how the A23 5G stacks up against other mid-rangers, let alone flagships, but by the numbers alone, things are looking very, very promising for Samsung's new entry.