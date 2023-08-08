It's official: Amazon will hold a second Prime Day sale in October

If you didn't snag all of the Amazon Prime Day discounts you were looking for in July, you've got another chance: Amazon will hold a second major sales event in October, called Prime Big Deal Days, the e-commerce giant announced Tuesday. The sale promises "some of Amazon's best deals of the season," according to a press release.
Amazon did not reveal the date for the Prime Big Deal Days event, but "we'll share more details soon as we get closer to the event," CEO Doug Herrington said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. Last year, Amazon's October Prime Early Access sale ran from Oct. 11-12.
The second Prime Day sale will be open to Prime members across 19 countries, including the US, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.
In the meantime, you can check out how to sign up for a Prime Student membership, and how to access Prime Day deals without an account.