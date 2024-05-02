Prime Day is back. The retail giant announced the sale's return on April 26, though no official dates have been confirmed. Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Amazon Prime Day is coming back again.

The Seattle-based e-commerce empire announced on April 26 that the popular Prime Day sale will be making its return this July -- marking the sale's 10 year anniversary. Amazon has not confirmed or announced the specific sale days yet, but given the pattern we've seen through the years, we suspect it will run July 9 and 10, following Fourth of July weekend.

Last year, Prime users bought more than 375 million items and saved over $2.5 billion across the shopping site, the largest year on record for Amazon, according to the company.

What Prime Day deals can I expect?

Prime Day is always packed with deals across every category, especially flagship Amazon products like Fire Sticks, Echo devices, Fire TVs, Kindles, and more. During October Prime Day 2023, ZDNET readers scooped up savings on Fire Sticks, AirPods, chargers, security cameras, and more, but these Prime Day sales typically include a plethora of products.

Amazon shared in its release that Prime members can expect to jump on back-to-school savings, as well as find deep discounts across the site as well as deals on "new and popular" brands only available on Amazon for the upcoming event.

Everything to know about Prime Day (so far)

Although Amazon has said that Prime Day will return this July, they're keeping most other information -- like the exact days of the sale and the specific deals you'll be able to shop -- under wraps until further notice. But we're here to keep you in the know, so we've rounded up everything that we know about Prime Day thus far to share it with you. Be sure to keep up with our Advice team on ZDNET.com throughout the coming weeks. We'll be updating the site with all the details you need to shop savvy -- including the best deals on products we've personally tested and would recommend.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is slated for this upcoming July. No official dates have been confirmed, though historically the sale usually falls in mid-July. Last year Prime Day was July 11 and 12, and this year the ZDNET team surmises it could fall on July 9 and 10. We'll keep you posted on the exact dates and all the best deals you'll be able to shop.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's most popular flagship seasonal savings event, which typically occurs in mid-July each year. Although Amazon has since branched out to add an October Prime event and other sales, this July Prime Day remains the holy grail of Amazon sales.

Prime Day grants Amazon Prime members exclusive access to deals on Amazon.com across all categories including home, tech, apparel, and more.

Who can shop Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon's Prime Day is an exclusive sale for Amazon Prime members. For those who aren't members yet, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial. (If you're a student, you may be eligible for a discounted Prime Student membership, which includes a 6-month free trial.)

Do I need a Prime membership to shop Prime Day?

Yes. Prime Day is an exclusive Prime members-only event. You will need to purchase a membership or start a free trial to participate. For those who aren't members yet, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Where will Prime Day take place?

Amazon announced that Prime Day 2024 will take place in 24 countries.

The participating countries are: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK.

How much is an Amazon Prime membership?

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month, or you can purchase an annual membership for $139, which will save you a few dollars.

College students get a student discount and pay $7.49 per month or $69 per year. In addition, those with qualified government assistance (which may include select seniors) can receive a Prime membership for just $6.99 after their free trial.

How do I join Amazon Prime?

Join Amazon Prime or start your free trial here: https://www.amazon.com/amazonprime

How often does Amazon hold Prime Day?

Amazon is known for its annual Prime Day event, which happens in the summer in mid-July. Prime Day first began in July 2015, on the company's 20th birthday. However, the retail giant has recently expanded its sale periods to become more frequent. For the past two years, Amazon added a sale called Prime Big Deal Days in October, colloquially dubbed "October Prime Day." We expect the same for this year.

From March 20-25, 2024, Amazon launched its first-ever Big Spring Sale, a sale event that we'd expect to see pop up again next year.

How do I score the best deals during Prime Day 2024?

Throughout the sale, we'll be extensively updating ZDNET.com live with all the best deals on products we've tested and would recommend. We'll also be curating, sharing, and updating hand-picked lists of top deals in several product categories, including laptops, security cameras, tablets, Amazon devices, and more.

Amazon also offers "Lightning Deals," during its sale events, which are time and stock sensitive. Keep an eye out for this tag on any products you're looking to purchase -- if you see it, you may want to check out, and fast.

Are there already Prime Day deals available?

No, there are currently no Prime Day deals available, nor has Amazon announced what any specific deals will be. However, the e-commerce site regularly offers products at a discount all year round. Be sure to keep up with ZDNET.com where we share deals every day of the week across major retailers, and keep you posted when coveted products hit great prices.

