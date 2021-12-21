The technology department's strategic moment is here; but is it ready?

The past two years have changed the way business leaders view their information technology teams. Executives leaned very heavily on IT to save their hides, as well as explore new ways to get ahead. It's up to IT teams, then, to be ready to keep holding the hands of their business clients in what will certainly be another turbulent and unpredictable year ahead.

Photo: Joe McKendrick

But who be there to hold IT managers' hands? Keeping things together while holding the business together will prove to be a daunting challenge. Not only are IT teams tasked with the digital journey, but also keeping their teams together. A survey of IT professionals, sponsored by Ivanti, that found that keeping up with digital transformation (32%) and keeping technology talent (26%) are the two biggest challenges their organizations face today. The study also finds that IT departments are viewed as critical to an organization's growth and business strategy by 61% of respondents.

The pressure is on IT teams to deliver. "Too many executives today feel they are behind on digital investments, including cloud computing, AI, and other technologies that competitors and tech vendors flaunt," according to Jenny Koehler, partner with PwC, writing in Harvard Business Review. At the same time, they still use "a significant portion of their discretionary investment to keep existing technology up to date."

Thus, IT is having difficulty in its new, elevated role. "Despite large investments, relatively few of these technologies are driving companies toward a differentiating outcome that truly matters to customers," Koehler and her co-authors point out.

The PwC authors provide six areas IT leaders and professionals need to address to effectively deliver digital capabilities to their businesses: