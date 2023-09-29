'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I've tested dozens of MagSafe wallets on my iPhone, and this is the only one I trust
I've tested dozens of magnetic wallets that fit on the back of iPhones onto the MagSafe ring of magnets, and I've been totally underwhelmed.
They've been cheaply made, with seams that will give way easily, magnets that are weak and useless, or they just flop about on the back of the iPhone like a dead fish.
Safe to say, I've never used one in my day-to-day life.
Until now.
Also: Battery bad after installing iOS 17? Try these 7 tips
Satechi -- maker of all sorts of Apple accessories, from docks to hubs to chargers to charging cables -- has released what I think is by far the best iPhone magnetic wallet -- the Satechi Magnetic Wallet Stand.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
Satechi Magnetic Wallet Stand
This stylish yet practical wallet securely attaches to your iPhone with a strong magnetic connection so you can conveniently carry cards, ID, or even cash with you, wherever you take your iPhone.
Satechi Magnetic Wallet Stand
- Holds four cards
- MagSafe compatible
- NFC card support (front card slot)
- Portrait/landscape stand thanks to 160-degree fold-out hinge
- Premium scratch-resistant vegan-leather
- ID window
- Slim design
- Available in four colors (with four different exclusive colors available via Apple)
The main thing I like about this wallet is the build quality. The materials look and feel premium, and the construction is such that it's not going to fall apart without a real fight.
The magnets are also strong -- strong enough to lift a full-sized iPhone 14 Pro Max using the wallet. I've no fear that this wallet is going to become detached from the iPhone -- unless I want to separate them. I've been using a thick case, which I feel diminishes the power of the MagSafe connections, and yet I've had zero problems with this wallet.
The ability to carry four cards is more than enough for me, I mean who carries more than that these days? Elon Musk?
The ID card slot is also a nice touch for driver's licenses or other forms of identification.
I like the way this wallet transforms into a stand for the iPhone, allowing you to watch movies or do video calls hands-free. The hinge is super strong, and once you've opened it to the desired angle, it stays put in that position.
Also: Don't make this USB mistake! Protect your data with this encrypted gadget instead
The vegan-leather is soft yet tough, looks elegant, and the stitching and finish of the wallet are second to none.
This product has a premium feel, and yet ticks all the boxes in terms of functionality.
Also: The best VPN services for iPhone and iPad in 2023: Tested and reviewed
The Satechi Magnetic Wallet Stand is exactly what I was looking for.
And at $39.99, the price is also fantastic. I've been super hesitant to recommend an iPhone magnetic wallet before, but this one I'll recommend without hesitation.