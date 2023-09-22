'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best USB-C cables for the iPhone 15: What the experts recommend
The introduction of Apple's iPhone 15 series of smartphones is a watershed moment in the history of mobile computing, as it represents a shift away from the proprietary Lightning connector, introduced in September of 2012, to the USB-C connector used by Android phone manufacturers and also current-generation Macbooks and other laptop computers and consumer electronics.
Also: Buying an iPhone 15 but still want your Lightning port? Apple's got a dongle for you
Using the industry standard USB-C connector, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus support USB PD 18W charging, with USB 2.0 data rates (480 Mbps), whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max support USB PD charge rates of up to 29W with USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 data rates (10Gbps).
That means depending on what USB-C cable you buy, your iPhone's charging rate and data transfer speeds may vary from optimal to just good enough to painfully slow. Fortunately, I've connected with industry experts to round up the very best USB-C cables you can buy for your new iPhone, with ZDNET's top pick being the Anker Powerline III USB-C for USB 2.0 and the Monoprice AtlasFlex for USB 3.2. Check out our other picks below.
The best USB-C 2.0 cables
You'll want to choose these cables if you have an iPhone 15 or an iPhone 15 Plus or need a USB PD-capable charging cable for an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max.
- Lifetime warranty
- Inexpensive
- 100W charge capacity
- Limited to USB 2.0 data
- Not USB-IF certified
Anker Powerline III USB-C features: Power: 100W | Cord length: 6 feet | USB-C type: 2.0
Anker is one of the largest accessories vendors in the mobile industry and has built a reputation for selling high-quality charging products. The cable that built its reputation is the Powerline series, which underwent three generations of designs and has a lifetime warranty.
These products represent older stock and were made for older generations of Android phones supporting USB 2.0 data rates, so they are not suitable for high-speed data transfer on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max but are suitable for high-speed charging and CarPlay.
As older stock, there may be more limited supplies of these products in the channel, so you should fill up on them while you can.
- Heavy duty Kevlar braided design
- USB-IF Certification
- 100W USB PD
- USB 2.0 data rates
DeWalt USB-C features: Power: 100W | Cord length: 4 feet or 6 feet | USB-C type: 2.0
DeWalt is a relative newcomer to the mobile accessories space but has a long-established reputation in the power tools industry for high-quality products and its signature heavy-duty yellow and black color scheme synonymous with construction professionals.
Its inexpensive 100W USB-C cable is of a strong design is backed by a lifetime warranty, and is USB-IF certified for compatibility and safety.
- -6-foot cable
- High-wattage suitable for charging laptops and tablets
- Expensive compared to commodity cables
Anker 765 USB-C features: Power: 140W | Cord length: 6 feet | USB-C type: 2.0
The Anker 7 series, the company's most premium cable, is well-designed with a high mean time between failure on bends. The 765 can handle up to 140W charge loads if you want to use it for your laptop, iPad Pro, and iPhone. Unlike the Powerline series, however, this cable only has a two-year warranty.
- Fast charging
- High-durability design
- Apple certification partner
- Slower USB 2.0 data transfer rate
Belkin Boostcharge Pro Flex USB-C features: Power: N/A | Cord length: 6.6 feet | USB-C type: 2.0
Belkin is one of the largest manufacturers of accessory products for mobile and personal computing and is frequently used as an accessories launch partner by Apple – it's the closest thing you will find to an Apple-approved cable other than the one the company makes itself. It's not a fast cable when it comes to transferring data, but it is super-fast when charging devices. It is also USB-IF certified.
The best USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 cables
If you have an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, you'll need a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 cable for higher data transfer speeds between your phone and your PC/Mac.
- Compact connector design
- 100W power delivery
- Lifetime warranty
- Pricey compared to other vendors
- Short cord
Monoprice AtlasFlex USB-C features: Power: 100W | Cord length: 3.3 feet | USB-C type: 3.2
Founded in 2002, Monoprice is an American online retailer that sells generic-branded accessories. All of its cables have lifetime warranties and are excellent for general use. We've chosen its USB-C 100W 3.2 Gen 2 cable for its versatility, data transfer rate, charge capacity, and availability in four colors – we particularly like the red or blue for its ease of recognition in a carry bag.
- Fit for 4K video
- High power
- No color options
- Smaller cord
UGREEN USB-C features: Power: 140W | Cord length: 3 feet | USB-C type: 3.2
UGREEN's cables are well-designed, have fast data throughput, and charge quickly, so they are a good general-use cable for the iPhone 15 Pro. Plus, this cable allows you to connect MacBook to a second monitor or display for 4K video output (max 3840x2160 at 60HZ).
This cable is also outfitted with an exclusive e-marker smart chip to intelligently match the required current.
- Supports iPhone Pro data rates (10Gbps)
- Inexpensive solution for charging and data transfer
- Low power
Amazon Basics USB-C features: Power: 60W | Cord Length: 3 feet | USB-C type: 3.1
Amazon Basics products are surprisingly well-designed for the money, and they are cheap. Its USB-C Gen 2 cable should support iPhone Pro data rates and 60W charging, which makes it a good general cable choice for those on a budget.
What is the best USB-C cable for the iPhone 15?
If you have the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus, the Anker Powerline III USB-C cable is the best option for you. However, if you have the iPhone 15 Pro or the iPhone 15 Pro Max, we recommend the Monoprice AtlasFlex USB-C cable.
USB-C Cable
Price
Power
USB-C Type
Anker Powerline III USB-C
$13
100W
2.0
DeWalt USB-C
$13
100W
2.0
Anker 765 USB-C
$35
140W
2.0
Belkin Boostcharge Pro Flex USB-C
$18
N/A
2.0
Monoprice AtlasFlex USB-C
$27
100W
3.2
UGREEN USB-C
$19
140W
3.2
Amazon Basics USB-C
$18
60W
3.1
Which USB-C cable is right for you?
The right USB-C cable for you will depend on your iPhone 15 model, what kind of power you're looking for, and what other device compatibilities you need.
Below, we've broken down our top picks so you can choose the right one for you.
Choose this USB-C cable...
If you want...
Anker Powerline III USB-C
The best overall option for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. It has 100W of power and a lifetime warranty.
DeWalt USB-C
A durable USB-C 2.0 cable. It has a heavy-duty Kevlar braided design so it's built to last.
Anker 765 USB-C
A USB-C charger with lots of power. It has 140W of power, making it great for charging larger devices like laptops and tablets.
Belkin Boostcharge Pro Flex USB-C
Fast charging capabilities. It also has a super long cord at 6.6 feet.
Monoprice AtlasFlex USB-C
The best overall option for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It has a high data transfer rate and 100W of power.
UGREEN USB-C
4K video output compatibility. You can connect the cable to a MacBook or a second monitor display for high-quality video output.
Amazon Basics USB-C
A budget-friendly USB-C cable. This cable supports iPhone Pro data rates (10Gbps).
How did we choose these USB-C cables?
To find the best USB-C cable for the iPhone 15 lineup, there are several factors to keep in mind.
Power rating: Each USB-C is rated for a certain amount of power, whether it is 60 watts or 140 watts. The higher the number of watts, the more power you will have and the faster your device will charge.
Compatibility: Before you buy a USB-C, be sure to check that it is compatible with your new iPhone. From your mobile phone to your laptop, there may be specific charging requirements that need to be met in order for you to benefit from fast charging technology.
Price: The cost of USB-C cables can vary, but most are under $40. You can easily find a USB-C cable for under $20 if you have a budget to stick to.
Which USB-C cables work with the new iPhone 15?
With this shift to the USB-C connector on the iPhone 15, there will be confusion about which USB-C cable to buy because not all are created equal. Some support higher wattage levels to charge laptops and other higher-capacity consumer electronics such as power stations and portable batteries. Some even possess USB-IF or Thunderbolt certifications, meaning they have been tested to more rigorous performance, safety, and build quality standards.
Most USB-C cables sold support USB 2.0 data rates (480mbps), whereas others support higher data rates supported by the iPhone 15 Pro.
Many cables on the market, such as Apple's OEM USB-C charge cable, also only have 1-year warranties, effectively making them throwaway products, whereas others have 18-month, 2-year, 5-year, or even lifetime warranties. For this list, we've chosen a variety of well-known vendors with reputable support policies.
If you have the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus or only need a charging cable with your iPhone 15 Pro, any Charging/USB 2.0 cables on this list are fine.
If you plan to charge the iPhone, iPad Pro, and laptop, you'll want cables with a 100W charge capacity or higher.
If you have an iPhone 15 Pro or an iPhone 15 Pro Max and want to transfer data at high speed (10Gbps), you will want a Thunderbolt/USB 4 cable or USB 3.1 Gen 2/USB 3.2 Gen 2 cable.
What's the difference between USB 2.0, USB 3.1 Gen 2, USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 4, Thunderbolt, and USB PD?
The USB 2.0 data connectivity standard was introduced in April of 2000, with a data transfer rate of 480Mbps. Lightning, the connector standard used from the iPhone 5 to the iPhone 14, and the USB-C connector on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, use USB 2.0 signaling protocols and data transfer rates.
The USB 3.1 data connectivity standard was introduced in July 2013, and the USB Type-C connector was finalized by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) in August 2014. USB 3.2 was introduced in September 2017, replacing, absorbing, and renaming the USB 3.1 specification.
However, USB 3.1 Gen 2 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 data connectivity standards are the same, also known as SuperSpeed+, delivering 10 Gbps. Products labeled under either specification should work on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max at native speeds, especially if they are USB-IF certified.
Thunderbolt is a proprietary technology owned by Intel and co-developed with Apple. It is a hardware interface for connecting external peripherals to a computer (a PC or a Mac). Thunderbolt version 3 is the basis for the USB4 specification, supports up to 40Gbps throughput, and is backward compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 2, which the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are compatible with.
USB Power Delivery (USB PD) is a fast charging standard delivered over USB-C cables, supporting up to 100W with Standard Power (SPR) and up to 240W with Extended Power (EPR) provided the cable and device support it. With USB PD, The cable "listens" to the device's wattage needs and adjusts its energy flow accordingly. So, if you connect an 18W iPhone 15 to a cable that can support up to 240W, the charger brick and cable with USB PD support will throttle down to 18W maximum charge rate.
Should I buy a Thunderbolt-certified cable?
In our discussions with Bernie Thompson, the founder of Plugable, which sells USB-IF-certified and Thunderbolt cables, he recommended that you should buy a Thunderbolt-certified cable if you are using it for fast data transfer on an iPhone 15 Pro, as that is the industry standard Apple has aligned itself with (and is a founding member along with Intel) for its products. It is overkill, but it is guaranteed to work.
However, a less expensive USB 3.1 Gen 2/USB 3.2 Gen 2 cable should also work – but we haven't had the chance to test one on an iPhone 15 Pro yet. Per Apple's support page: "iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max support fast USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds up to 10Gbit per second when using an optional USB 3 cable."
Are there alternative USB-C cables worth considering?
There are plenty of other USB-C cables aside from our top picks above. Here are a few other trustworthy options we recommend:
Best Apple alternative
Apple USB-C
This is the same cable that comes with your iPhone 15 if you need another for diagnostics and guaranteed compatibility.
Best long-cord alternative
OtterBox USB-C
This high-wattage 6-foot USB-IF-certified heavy-duty USB-C cable ensures safety and product compatibility and has a 35,000-bend MTBF.
Best high-power alternative
Plugable USB-C
This USB-C cable has 240W of power and up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds, making it perfect for the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max.