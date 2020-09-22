Jabra announces Elite 85t wireless headset with ANC; update adds ANC to 75t range

Image: Jabra

Jabra is a leader in high-quality audio products and today announced the new Elite 85t true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) functionality. Six microphones also offer outstanding call clarity with modern wireless charging now available for the charging case too.

Earlier this year I tested the fitness-focused Elite Active 75t and continue to run with this headset as it offers outstanding quality and solid battery life. Along with the Elite 85t announcement, Jabra revealed that 75t series owners will be able to enjoy ANC with a free update.

It's impressive to see Jabra release the new Elite 85t with a very similar form factor and optimal fit. The level of noise-canceling in the new Jabra 85t is an advanced level that Jabra advertises as even better than its standard ANC.

Existing Jabra Elite headsets have adjustable HearThrough levels and with the new Elite 85t we see this same capability to adjust the level of noise cancellation to each specific listener.

Three microphones are found on each small earbud, two on the outside and one on the inside, in order to provide outstanding call clarity. High quality phone calls are important to Jabra and no compromises are made with this new headset.

12mm speakers are provided so that solid bass should be provided by the headset. A semi-open design is used with oval shaped ear gels designed to provide improved sealing of the ear.

5.5 hours of listening are provided with ANC enabled, 7 hours with ANC off. An additional 19.5 hours of ANC listening is provided with the charging case. The charging case also now supports wireless charging for your convenience.

The Elite 85t headset has an IPX4 water resistant rating with a two-year warranty. The Sound Plus app allows users to create custom equalizer settings and also define button settings for their particular needs.The new Jabra Elite 85t will be available for pre-order in October with delivery planned to start in November for the titanium/black color option. Gold/beige, copper/black, black, and gray models will arrive in January 2021. The MSRP for the new Jabra Elite 85t is $229.

ANC update for the Elite 75t

The Jabra Elite 75t series launched in December last year and is a headset I've seen rave reviews for over the past year. We don't usually see such significant updates to existing products, but then again Jabra did provide a major update to the 75t in May so the company has a track record of outstanding support.

The free update will appear OTA through the Jabra Sound Plus application. The ANC functionality is built on Qualcomm's chipset inside the headset.

Starting in October, Elite 75t earbuds that are purchased will include ANC support out of the box.

The Jabra Elite 75t is available now for $149.99, a $30 reduction from its original price.