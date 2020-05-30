Major Jabra Elite 75t headset update: Custom button options and personalized sound profiles

10 best phones not made in China 8:47 Watch Now

Late last year I tested the Jabra Elite 75t Bluetooth wireless earbuds and awarded them a 9.4/10 rating. A few weeks later I was able to try out the fitness focused Elite Active 75t and as part of its CES 2020 reveal Jabra stated a significant update would launch in the second quarter of 2020.

I just checked for updates two days ago and there was a new Jabra Sound+ application update along with a new headset firmware, version 1.31.0, for the Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t. New features include the ability to tailor music to your individual hearing profile and a new Jabra MyControls utility.

The new Jabra MySound option performs an audio test to optimize the experience for each individual person. We have seen these kinds of audio tests before from companies like HTC and Samsung, but Jabra is using the expertise from its sister company, GN Hearing, to create this enhanced audio experience. The test is initiated by entering your age and gender. Various levels of tones are played in each ear with you tapping the display when you hear each tone. It was clear that my right and left ear heard different numbers and levels of tones so there is definitely value in such customization.

BTW, did you know you can go into the following on your Samsung phone to setup your phone similar to this MySound experience? Go to Settings>Sounds and vibration>Sound quality and effects>Adapt sound and then tap the Personalize your sound button to initiate a personalized audio test.

The other new Jabra MyControls option provides three areas for customization. These include:

Media: Single, double, and triple press options are available for both earbuds so you can setup six different functions. Options include no functionality, play/pause, next track, restart track, voice assistant, and HearThrough. Incoming calls: These same six button press functions are available for incoming calls. The options to choose for the button presses include no functionality, reject an incoming call, accept and incoming call and end other calls, accept an incoming call and put the other on hold, mute/unmute the microphone, and Sidetone toggle. Ongoing calls: For ongoing calls, there are five options available. These include no functionality, end an ongoing call and resume any held calls, hold ongoing call and resume a held call, mute/unmute microphone and Sidetone toggle.

At first, I was disappointed that volume controls were not an option, then I remembered that a press and hold of the left earbud lowers the volume while a press and hold of the right earbud increases the volume. These are actually quite intuitive and easy to use while running or commuting.

Sidetone is the option to hear your own voice when on a call. You also have the option in the Sound+ app to adjust how loud your voice will sound to you. HearThrough enables you to hear your surroundings and conversations outside the headset using the built-in microphones.

Other parts of the app and firmware updates include charging case battery status along with performance and stability improvements.

One other feature that was announced at CES with a Q2 2020 release was individual use of the earbuds, but that feature was not part of this update. You can use the right earbud by itself, but you cannot currently use the left earbud without the right earbud also in your ear. This is not vital for my use cases, but we may see another update that enables this capability in the future.

The Jabra Elite 75t is available now in three color options for $179.99. The Jabra Elite Active 75t have a slightly higher level of dust/water resistance (IP55 vs IP57) and are priced $20 higher at $199.99 with four color options.

Apple's AirPods are focused on the Apple ecosystem experience while Google's Pixel Buds are focused on the Google Assistant. If you want the best sound from wireless earbuds, four MEMS mics for solid call quality, and long 7.5 hours of playback (case provides another 20.5 hours) then you should seriously consider the Jabra Elite 75t.