The Black Friday deals are here for the next couple of weeks, and if you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, you're totally in luck right now. Jabra just dropped its deals on its wireless earbuds line, and you can save up to 44% on a new pair of earbuds.
Below, we rounded them up for you so you don't have to scour the internet for them. Some of the prices are the lowest price we've seen to date. If you find a pair you like, the good news is we think you have a few days to score these low deals, so you can wait until that next payday to get that price tag.
Want the absolute best noise canceling and physical touch controls? You want the Elite 85t. These earbuds pack 12mm speakers, 5.5 hours of playtime on a single charge (up to 25 hours with the case), and 6-mic technology so you can be heard whether you're in the middle of a large city or out chatting in a country villa. Choose from three colors -- beige, copper black, and titanium black.
For those that prefer actual headphones to earbuds, Jabra dropped the price on its 85h headphones, too. Listen to your music, podcasts, and more for up to 36 hours on a single charge. If you run low, 15 minutes on a charger will give you another five hours of playback time. A one-touch control gives you access to Alexa and Google smart voice assistants, and it's also water and dust resistant.
Sporting four different microphones and Jabra's signature HearThrough technology, these earbuds can get up to 7 hours of playback time and up to 28 hours with the charging case. They come with IP57 water and sweat proofing, and can connect with 5.2 Bluetooth compatibility.
Jabra also dropped a bunch more deals that are equally good that we've rounded up below. You can check them out, too.
Coming in a plethora of colors, these handy earbuds use four mics to make clear calls. The 6mm speakers deliver top-notch sound and are compatible with Alexa, Spotify, and Google, too.
The MultiSensor Voice Technology on the Elite 7 earbuds coupled with the customizable 6mm speakers can help make your sound truly yours. Save $80 right now.
Compatible with Microsoft Teams, this headset is perfect for remote workers and commuters alike. Enjoy up to 36 hours of battery life on a charge, too.
If you're still looking for deals and steals, we recommend checking out our Black Friday deals hub, where you can score deals on the latest tech gear. From robot vacuums to Apple Watches, we have you covered this holiday season.