JBL launches eight new headphones, including the first-ever touchscreen pair

JBL

On Wednesday, JBL announced eight new additions to its current headphones lineup. The star of the announcement is the new JBL Tour Pro 2 true wireless headphone that features a smart charging case with a touchscreen.

The charging case for the JBL Tour Pro 2's has a 1.45-inch LED touch screen that displays calls, music, messages and social media notifications, according to JBL. Users are also able to control audio settings such as ambient sound and active noise-cancellation by tapping the screen, avoiding the need to visit the JBL app.

The Tour Pro 2 earbuds are also equipped with customizable ANC and ambient sound, 40 hours of total music playtime, a six mic design for clear sound, and a water resistant rating. These headphones will be available for purchase this spring in black and champagne for $250.

Another addition to the Tour line are the JBL Tour One M2 over-ear headphones. These headphones use True Adaptive ANC technology, allowing the headphone to automatically adjust to its surrounding environment, eliminating distractions and enhancing the listening experience.

The Tour One M2's have Smart Talk voice recognition which allows users to simply use voice commands to control the headphones and up to 50 hours of playtime, according to JBL. They will also be available for purchase in the spring and will retail for $300.

Some upgrades are also coming to JBL's lower cost headphones–the JBL Tune and JBL Vibe series. Both headphones will now be shipping in three different models: buds (Buds), open sticks (Beam) and closed stick (Flex) designs.

The JBL Tune Buds, Beam and Flex models all carry ANC, smart ambient sound and water resistant technology. The Tune Buds and Beam offer up to 12 hours of playback and the Tune Flex offers up to eight hours. All three models will be available in black, blue and white for $100 in June 2023.

The JBL Vibe series is the least expensive headphone option retailing at $50 for the Buds and Beam models and $70 for the Flex model. These earbuds offer up to 32 hours of playtime, have an IP54 water and dust resistant rating and carry Smart Ambient technology. These will be available for purchase in February in the colors black and white.