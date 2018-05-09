​Job review site Glassdoor is being acquired in a $1.2bn deal

Job review site Glassdoor is being acquired by Japanese HR company Recruit Holdings for $1.2bn.

Glassdoor, launched in 2008, is best known for allowing staff to review the companies they have worked for, and has around 59 million users per month. The company said it has data on more than 770,000 companies across 190 countries, including 40 million reviews of companies, CEO approval ratings, salary information, interview questions and office photos. It is also used for recruitment by more than 7,000 employers, including 40 percent of the Fortune 500.

Recruit said it plans to operate Glassdoor as a separate part of its HR Technology business group; Robert Hohman, Glassdoor CEO and co-founder, will continue to lead the company.

"Joining with Recruit allows Glassdoor to accelerate its innovation and growth to help job seekers find a job and company they love while also helping employers hire quality candidates," said Hohman.

The transaction is expected to close this summer and is subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Headquartered in Tokyo, the Recruit's portfolio includes HR technology, recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, housing and real estate.

