Joe Biden shares the deepest infrared image of the universe ever taken

US President Joe Biden on Monday shared the first image to be publicly released by the James Webb Space Telescope mission, the deepest infrared image of the universe anyone has ever seen. NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

President Joe Biden on Monday had the honor of sharing the first publicly released image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope -- the deepest infrared image of the universe anyone has ever seen, by the most powerful telescope anyone has ever made.

Biden said the the telescope and its mission "symbolizes the relentless spirit of American ingenuity."

It serves to "remind the world that America can do big things," he said. "America is defined by one single word: possibilities."

The image shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.

Taken by Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), it is a composite made from images at different wavelengths, totaling 12.5 hours – achieving depths at infrared wavelengths beyond the Hubble Space Telescope's deepest fields.

This image is among the telescope's first-full color images. The full suite will be released Tuesday, beginning at 10:30 am EDT, during a live NASA TV broadcast.

The JWST was launched in December from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, as part of an international program between NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency. Located 1 million miles away from Earth, the telescope was developed to study the evolution of our solar system.

The photos that will be released were chosen for their spectacular color imagery, NASA said, as well as to demonstrate the breadth of science that the JWST is supporting.

On Monday, NASA gave a description of what the first images show. In addition to galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, they show: