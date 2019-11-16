Kaspersky to launch transparency center in Brazil

Security firm Kaspersky will open its first transparency center in Latin America in January 2020 as part of its global efforts to be more open with its stakeholders about the way it delivers its services.

According to the company, the São Paulo site will serve as a "center of trust" for partners, customers and government agencies. Customers will be able to learn about the company's data engineering and processing practices and review information the company processes, such as data feeds sent though its products to cloud-based Kaspersky Security Network (KSN).

In addition, the company will enable clients to compile its software from source code and compare it against publicly available software. Interested parties can also request a review of the company's solutions and services, including threat analysis, secure review, and the application security testing process.

"Since the opening of the first Transparency Center in Zurich in 2018, Latin America has been among the first regions to embrace the company's Global Transparency Initiative. Representatives from various Latin American government institutions have been among the first to review the company's code and reiterated their confidence in our solutions," said Claudio Martinelli, Kaspersky's CEO for Latin America.

Also as part of the Global Transparency Global Initiative, the company is adapting its storage and data processing infrastructure by migrating its core processes from Russia to Switzerland, an initiative that began with European users in 2018.

The announcement was made at the Paris Peace Forum 2019. At the event, the company also said it is transferring its processing of customer data from the United States and Canada to Switzerland.