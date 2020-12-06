Kazakhstan government is intercepting HTTPS traffic in its capital

This marks the third time since 2015 that the Kazakh government is mandating the installation of a root certificate on its citizens' devices.

Flag of Kazakhstan in Astana

Wind develops flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan in background of capital Nur-Sulta

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Under the guise of a "cybersecurity exercise," the Kazakhstan government is forcing citizens in its capital of Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) to install a digital certificate on their devices if they want to access foreign internet services.

Once installed, the certificate would allow the government to intercept all HTTPS traffic made from users' devices via a technique called MitM (Man-in-the-Middle).

Starting today, December 6, 2020, Kazakh internet service providers (ISPs) such as Beeline, Tele2, and Kcell are redirecting Nur-Sultan-based users to web pages showing instructions on how to install the government's certificate.

Earlier this morning, Nur-Sultan residents also received SMS messages informing them of the new rules.

kazakhstan-sms.jpg

 Image supplied

This is the Kazakh government's third attempt at forcing citizens to install root certificates on their devices after a first attempt in December 2015 and a second attempt in July 2019.

Both previous attempts failed after browser makers blacklisted the government's certificates.

Government calls it a cybersecurity training exercise

In a statement published on Friday, Kazakh officials described their efforts to intercept HTTPS traffic as a cybersecurity training exercise for government agencies, telecoms, and private companies.

They cited the fact that cyberattacks targeting "Kazakhstan's segment of the internet" grew 2.7 times during the current COVID-19 pandemic as the primary reason for launching the exercise.

Officials did not say how long the training exercise will last.

The Kazakh government used a similarly vague statement last year, in 2019, describing its actions as a "security measure to protect citizens."

2019 interception efforts targeted social media sites

The government's 2019 HTTPS interception effort targeted 37 domains, all social media and communications websites, such as domains for Facebook, Google, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and VK, along with a few smaller sites.

The 2015 attempt targeted all internet traffic for interception, which immediately drew the ire of foreign governments, financial institutions, and telecoms — all of which threatened the Kazakh government with lawsuits for having sensitive traffic and private information intercepted.

Representatives for major browser makers, pivotal in blocking the Kazakh government's first two attempts to backdoor HTTPS traffic, couldn't be immediately reached for comment over the weekend, but, as before, they're expected to block this certificate as well.

The biggest hacks, data breaches of 2020... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 9

Security

Related Topics:

Asean Security TV Data Management CXO Data Centers

More from Catalin Cimpanu

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3