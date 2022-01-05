Kensington's StudioDock now works with the 2021 iPad Pro

Image: Kensington

Last month Kensington announced it had updated the StudioDock to support the 2021 iPad Pro The all-in-one stand incorporates several different desktop products, giving iPad users a dedicated spot to use Apple's tablet.

For example, the StudioDock has a USB-C port that connects to the iPad Pro or iPad Air while magnetically holding it in place, converting it into a desktop-like computer. There are several ports on the back of the StudioDock that allow you to connect accessories to the iPad, along with an HDMI port to connect the tablet to an external monitor. There's also an SD card reader that allows you to read files or transfer pictures to the iPad.

Below the iPad mount is a wireless charging station, with a spot for an iPhone and another for the AirPods.

Kensington released the original StudioDock in early 2021 shortly before the latest iPad Pro models were announced. Unfortunately, the new iPad Pro models were slightly thicker than the previous models, meaning they wouldn't fit in the StudioDock's cradle.

I reviewed the original StudioDock and loved using it, but stopped testing once I received the new iPad Pro. I'm happy to see an updated version.

However, it appears you can't actually purchase the 2021 compatible model. At least when I visit the site and select that model I'm given the option to contact Kensington for bulk business pricing instead of purchase one.