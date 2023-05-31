'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 2022 iPad Pro is arguably the best iPad model thanks to its powerful M2 chip that provides fantastic graphics and entertainment.
Its high-quality performance, however, comes at a price -- making it the most expensive iPad model on the market. And if you're dropping a good $800 or more, it's important to protect your investment from all the potential dings, drops, and hazards ahead.
The best iPad Pro cases not only thoroughly protect your tablet, but also add bonus features like kickstands and keyboards for even better productivity. To help you decide on which iPad Pro case is best fit for your iPad, entertainment, and even work needs, we gathered the best choices on the market based on protection, variety of features, compatibility, and cost.
Apple Smart Folio features: Colors: Six color options | Dimensions: 10.83 x 7.32 x 0.59 inches | Weight: 14.1 ounces
The Apple Smart Folio is our pick for the best iPad Pro case overall. With an easy magnetic connection, it is easy to take on and off based on your daily needs. It promises to protect both the front and back of your iPad with a foldable design that easily adjusts to your comfort. Plus, it will automatically wake your iPad when opening it and go to sleep when you close it (which is a big battery saver).
It fits several different models, from the 4th Generation iPad Air to the 2nd Generation iPad Pro. And it's adaptable in that you can fold it into different positions to accommodate FaceTime calls, reading, and much more.
Meanwhile, keeping your iPad protected is of paramount importance. It is why this cover features a durable polyurethane to protect your device in the case of drops or spills.
Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case features: Colors: Two color options | Dimensions: 10.12 x 7.68 x 0.89 inches | Weight: 1.34 pounds
The Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case is one of the most popular keyboard iPad Pro cases, and it is easy to see why. The precision trackpad and adjustable kickstand give easy accessibility, while the backlit keyboard makes use easy at night.
In his review, ZDNET's June Wan even said he preferred the case's build quality over Apple's own case. "The magnet cover is minimal and easier to install, sure," he says. But he also warns that "it's [also] less protective and leaves the sides of the iPad prone to bumps and scratches."
He was impressed, however, with the pencil holder that Apple's version lacks. "It's a nifty socket that can keep either the original Apple Pencil (1st gen) or Logitech's Crayon stylus safely stowed, ready to be plucked out when needed," he says.
Also included are iOS shortcut keys that pair easily in one click, thanks to the Smart Connector. It's compatible with the iPad Pro 4th through 6th generations. The precision trackpad also makes it easy to scroll on your compatible iPad, making it a comprehensive laptop substitute.
Moreover, it's easy to connect the trackpad and keyboard to your iPad with one click. Additionally, many ZDNET staff members who have used this model have found the keyboard incredibly responsive, making it a must-have for those looking for ease of use.
MoKo Tablet Sleeve Bag Carrying Cover features: Colors: Nine color options | Dimensions: 12.01 x 9.25 x 1.18 inches | Weight: 7.9 ounces
The MoKo Tablet Sleeve Bag Carrying Cover brings versatility as one of the best iPad Pro cases. It carries not only your iPad Pro but also other important items like your cell phone and charger in the incorporated pockets. Think of it like a mini office you can take with you on the go.
Fitting most 11-inch tablets, it is compatible with a series of different iPad devices, from the iPad Pro 11 to the 3rd Generation iPad Air. And with its zipper enclosure, it provides easy access when inspiration strikes while protecting your iPad.
On the durability side, this pouch bag comes in premium materials, so it can withstand spills. And the thick sponge padding provides shock absorption in the instance you dropped it.
OtterBox Defender features: Colors: Black | Dimensions: 12.2 x 9.61 x 1.34 inches | Weight: 1.96 pounds
If you want an iPad Pro case that is built for life on the go, the OtterBox Defender case is the best iPad Pro case for protection. With a polycarbonate build, the ports are extra resistant to harmful particles like dirt, dust, and lint that can all creep into your ports and affect performance.
It even includes a shield stand, giving you hands-free convenience to stream movies or take FaceTime calls. And it comes with OtterBox's limited lifetime warranty.
However, this iPad Pro case has limited compatibility, fitting just a 12.9-inch screen. So if you have a previous Pro model, you'll want another option.
Zagg Pro Keys Bluetooth Keyboard features: Colors: Black | Dimensions: 7.73 x 9.98 x 0.89 inches | Weight: 1.48 pounds
The Zagg Pro Keys Bluetooth Keyboard does not sacrifice features for a great price, making it the best budget iPad Pro case you can buy. The case has a lightweight build that still manages to incorporate a magnetic stand and keyboard, so you can work that much faster and more efficiently.
If you like to work at night, you can choose up to seven different backlight colors, giving you an opportunity to add a little personality to your iPad Pro case. And with multi-device pairing, you can run up to two devices simultaneously.
This portable workstation is also durable. Constructed of polycarbonate material with rubberized edges, this keyboard can withstand small drops and big ones thanks to the strong magnetic enclosure.
The best iPad Pro case overall is the Apple Smart Folio, thanks to its easy and efficient use. To see how it stacks up, here is a bird's eye view of the best iPad Pro cases.
iPad Pro case
Cost
Compatible models
Apple Smart Folio
$50
11-inch, 12.9-inch
Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case
$135
10.5-inch
MoKo Tablet Sleeve Bag Carrying Cover
$17
11-inch
OtterBox Defender
$91
12.9-inch
Zagg Pro Keys Bluetooth Keyboard
$89
10.2-inch, 10.9-inch, 12.9-inch
Based on our research, our expert suggestions can help you find the best iPad Pro case for your needs.
Choose this iPad Pro case...
If you want...
Apple Smart Folio
Overall performance and quality with a versatile design and built-in trackpad. It fits different Pro models as well as the 4th Gen iPad Air.
Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case
A convenient iPad Pro case with a built-in, backlit keyboard, adjustable kickstand, and Apple Pencil holder. The trackpad and keyboard shortcuts make for effective performance, allowing you to convert your tablet into a comprehensive laptop alternative.
MoKo Tablet Sleeve Bag Carrying Cover
A versatile pick that can also carry other must-have items with a zipper enclosure and drop protection. It fits most 11-inch tablets and is made from durable materials that provide shock absorption.
OtterBox Defender
A rugged case built for an active lifestyle with dirt/dust resistance and a lifetime warranty. However, it only fits a 12.9-inch screen.
Zagg Pro Keys Bluetooth Keyboard
A budget-friendly iPad Pro case with multiple device pairing, Apple Pencil storage, and effective backlighting. Built with polycarbonate material, a strong magnetic enclosure, and rubber edges, it's also highly durable.
In choosing the best iPad Pro cases, we took several factors into account.
You can use your iPad Pro without a case, but it is not recommended that you do so because you leave your tablet at risk of damage. The best iPad Pro cases can protect your iPad from a series of risks, including dirt, dust, and drops.
While cases can first seem like an added expense, keep in mind that you can get a durable model for under $100. This upfront cost is much less expensive than replacing your screen or model due to damage -- even if you have insurance.
iPad durability doesn't always have to mean bulk. We kept this in mind and chose a variety of cases to help accommodate your needs. Some, like the Apple Smart Folio, are slimmer in nature and are perfect travel companions. Others have a bulkier design, like the Logitech Combo Touch, but also offer premium durability and are still great for travel and productivity.
The best iPad Pro cases are able to fit a series of different sizes, matching many different iPad Pro dimensions and generations, like the iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Before you buy a new case, make sure it is actually the best iPad Pro case for your specific iPad.
You can buy the best iPad Pro cases through online retailers. Websites will often specify the iPad models it accommodates. You can also test drive some out by visiting your local electronics retailer or department store.
The best iPad Pro cases range in cost from under $20 to about $135, depending on the model you choose. The key is first determining priorities and matching your case towards that.
To demonstrate, if you have small kids who play with your iPad regularly, or you're prone to the drops, I recommend spending more for a durable case that will stand the rigors of rough use. You'll pay more up front, but then you also don't have to worry about shelling out money for an iPad Pro down the road either.
The MoKo Tablet Sleeve Bag Carrying Cover provides ample storage options from your Apple Magic Keyboard to your Apple Pencil. And with its zipper enclosure, it keeps your items protected when you're on the go.
It isn't the only model capable of holding your Apple Pencil. I also chose the Zagg Pro Keys Bluetooth Keyboard because it offers an Apple Pencil holder along with other nifty tools. Logitech's Combo Touch Keyboard case also houses a dedicated divot for your pencil's safekeeping.
We chose iPad Pro cases based on pricing, purposes, and special features like backlighting. If you need more options, here are worthy alternatives:
This iPad Pro case is waterproof up to 6.6 feet. It's also easy to clean with soap and alcohol and is drop-proof up to 4 feet.
Parents can rest easier as this case features a drop resistance of up to 6.5 feet. It also features hanging arms, making it the perfect traveling companion for you and your children.
This case offers wireless charging capabilities for the Apple Pencil 2. And when you buy this case, it covers all iPad repairs.