Key Oracle exec Thomas Kurian resigns

Longtime Oracle executive Thomas Kurian has resigned, according to a Securities and Exchange Committee filing. Kurian told Oracle Friday that he was stepping down, effective immediately, "to pursue other opportunities."

Kurian, as president of product development, was responsible for leading software development and transitioning the company's technology to the cloud. He's been with the company since 1996 and reported directly to Oracle co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison.

According to Bloomberg, Kurian's departure was preceded by disagreements with Ellison over the company's cloud strategy. Kurian reportedly wanted to let more of Oracle's software run on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, while Ellison opposed that in favor of promoting Oracle's own infrastructure.

Kurian had announced on Sept. 5 that he would take a break from the company.