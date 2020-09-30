KT looks to tap Thailand's cloud growth with JTS partnership

KT is looking to make its debut in Thailand's internet data centre (IDC) market through its local partner Jasmine Telecom Systems (JTS). Together, the two allies plan to pitch offerings to global cloud service providers and tap the country's growing digital transformation momentum.

South Korean telecommunication group KT said Wednesday it had expanded its partnership with Thai telco Jasmine Group to develop an IDC business in Thailand, via the latter's IDC business unit, JTS.

KT Global Business' head Kim Youngwoo said the partnership aimed to explore opportunities in Southeast Asia, which described as a "newly emerging IDC market".

The two companies planned to begin offering IDC services in Thailand by end-2021, targeting international cloud service providers and jointly developing new business models.

JTS' president and director Somboon Patcharasopak said: "The hyperscale data centre and cloud service business will be a foundation to add value to Jasmine Group's network business."

Citing stats from Frost & Sullivan, KT said the Asean data centre market was projected to hit a compound annual growth rate of 16% over the next five years, fuelled by markets such as Thailand and Indonesia.

KT in March this year inked a $19 million contract with Jasmine's other subsidiary 3BB TV to offer commercial IPTV service in Thailand.

