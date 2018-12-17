Microsoft adds Southeast Asia to Azure Availability Zones

Microsoft has added Southeast Asia as an Azure Availability Zone, enabling customers in the region to access its cloud services that are hosted on at least three separate physical data locations.

Served out of its Azure Region in Singapore, the expanded cloud zones now were "generally available" to the Southeast Asia Azure region, Patrik Bihammar, Microsoft's Singapore cloud and enterprise lead, said in a blogpost Monday.

According to the software vendor, Availability Zones are physically separate locations within an Azure region, with each comprising at least one datacenter equipped with its own independent power, cooling, and networking.

To ensure resiliency, Bihammar said, a minimum of three separate zones had been established in all enabled regions, a move that aimed to safeguard applications and data from datacentre failures.

He added that this further strengthened Microsoft's cloud capabilities to meet the needs of customers in both the public and private sectors as well as portfolio to support customers in the development of applications for their business continuity and disaster recovery efforts.

"By building application architecture using a combination of Availability Zones with Azure region pairs, customers can synchronously replicate applications and data using Availability Zones within an Azure region for high-availability within Singapore, and asynchronously replicate across Azure regions for geographic disaster recovery protection," he explained.

Microsoft's cloud environments adhered to several certification requirements, including Level 3 of the Multi-Tier Cloud Security (MTCS) Standard for Singapore, which was a cloud security standard that cut across multiple tiers of cloud security.

The US software vendor currently operates 54 Azure regions worldwide.

Other cloud players also had been talking up their plans to expand in the Asia-Pacific region, including Google, which recently announced plans to open new cloud regions in Osaka and Hong Kong, bring its total to seven by early-2019. Google in May added its third cloud zone in Singapore and later, in August, said it was building its third data centre in the city-state.

Alibaba Group, too, had been ramping up its cloud gameplay, launching a slew of cloud products for the global market in August 2018 and earmarking Asia-Pacific as a priority region for growth. Of the Chinese vendor's 10 international datacentre regions, eight are located in Asia-Pacific including Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It also operates eight regions in China.