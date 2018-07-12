KT partners with German equipment maker for Europe Giga-internet export

KT has partnered with a German network equipment maker to export its solution to Europe.

The company said it has partnered with Albis-Elcon, which supplies to over 100 telcos -- including locals Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica -- in 40 countries.

KT and Albis-Elcon will cooperate to sell the former's Giga Wi-Fi and Giga Wire, its wireless and fixed-line solutions of ultra-fast internet, in Europe and later globally.

Europe had a lot of aged buildings and the South Korean telco's solution, which doesn't require optical cable and can achieve gigabit-speed on old copper lines, was optimised for them, the telco said.

Giga Wire launched in South Korea in 2014 and the company has installed 200,000 lines including in Thailand and Malaysia.

KT will also cooperate with its German partner to co-develop 5G network and solutions as well as those in energy, security, and AI.

The telco is preparing a slew of new solutions for use in 5G. Last month it unveiled an airship drone for use by rescue crews in disasters.

South Korea has completed the spectrum auction for 5G and plans to roll the network out next year.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

KT unveils airship drone for use in 5G emergency network

The telco's Skyship Platform features an airship drone that will scan for mobile signals of those in need of rescue.

KT launches NB-IoT-based child monitoring service

South Korean telco KT has launched a child monitoring service that uses its national NB-IoT network.

South Korea's IoT in full swing: From water meters to AI-powered smart buildings

In South Korea's small towns and big cities, the Internet of Things (IoT) is changing everything from utilities to subways to buildings as more municipalities and companies capitalise on new computing and network technologies.

Android 8.1 tells you how slow or fast Wi-Fi networks are before connecting to them

New Android speed labels rate the speed of Wi-Fi networks and help avoid time wasted connecting to slow ones.

5G mobile networks: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)

As LTE networks become increasingly saturated, mobile network operators are planning for the 5G future. Here is what business professionals and mobile users need to know about 5G.