​South Korea completes 5G spectrum auction

South Korea has completed auctioning off spectrum for 5G to telcos and is set to begin its rollout in December.

The auction for the 3.5GHz and 28GHz spectrum began last week on Friday, and after a weekend break, was completed late Monday.

executive guide What is 5G? Everything you need to know about the new wireless revolution It's a capital improvement project the size of the entire planet, replacing one wireless architecture created this century with another one that aims to lower energy consumption and maintenance costs. Read More

280MHz bandwidth of 3.5GHz spectrum and 2400MHz bandwidth of 28GHz spectrum were available in block auction. The respective spectrum was divided into 28 blocks and 24 blocks. Each telco -- SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus -- had a 10 block cap per spectrum.

SK Telecom and KT each won 100MHz of the 3.5GHz spectrum, while LG Uplus clinched 80MHz. All three telcos secured 800MHz of the 2.8GHz spectrum.

In total, the telcos paid 3.6183 trillion won for the spectrum, 340 billion won higher than the starting price of 3.3 trillion won.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said they can start using the spectrum on December 1. They can use the 3.5GHz spectrum for the next 10 years and 28GHz spectrum for five years.

The telcos will likely began preparation for 5G rollout in the second half, starting with capital city Seoul using 3.5GHz spectrum, and will then begin 28GHz spectrum use next year.

On Tuesday, SK Telecom announced that it has successfully tested data transfer with the 5G Standalone (SA) standard with Nokia.

Last week, 3GPP announced the setting of the 5G SA standard. The final discussions, hosted by Samsung, began last month.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

South Korea to fund 10Gb internet push

The South Korean government will pick two consortia for projects that will help fast-track the commercialisation of 10-gigabit (Gb) internet.

South Korea's 5G spectrum auction to start at $3 billion

Providing the connectivity behind IoT solutions has seen Vodafone help recover almost 1,000 stolen vehicles, assist hundreds of children unable to attend school, and keep track of beer kegs across Australia.

South Korea's IoT in full swing: From water meters to AI-powered smart buildings

In South Korea's small towns and big cities, the Internet of Things (IoT) is changing everything from utilities to subways to buildings as more municipalities and companies capitalise on new computing and network technologies.

What is 5G? Everything you need to know about the new wireless revolution

It is a capital improvement project the size of the entire planet, replacing one wireless architecture created this century with another one that aims to lower energy consumption and maintenance costs. Sure, you'll download movies faster on your phone, but that's not the real reason 5G's arrival is being accelerated.

5G mobile networks: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)

As LTE networks become increasingly saturated, mobile network operators are planning for the 5G future. Here is what business professionals and mobile users need to know about 5G.