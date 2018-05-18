​KT launches NB-IoT-based child monitoring service

Image: KT

South Korean telco KT has launched a child monitoring service that leverages its NB-IoT network.

The service uses the Connect Tag that was launched with Samsung Electronics last October.

KT said the tags use very little data thanks to the NB-IoT network, allowing it to last for a long time with one charge.

The GPS and Wi-Fi tag comes with strap that parents can hook on children's pockets or bags. It has combined the tag with animated characters provided by local kids content maker Smart Study.

"We will continue launch IoT services that leverage our price-competitive NB-IoT network," said a KT spokesman.

The telco began deploying its NB-IoT network last year using Samsung-made network equipment.

Rival SK Telecom is pushing LoRa instead, which it is also exporting to Thailand.

South Korea is leveraging its network to roll out IoT services in both public and private sectors.

