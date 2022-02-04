Last-minute deal: Woot is selling $179 Apple AirPods Pro until midnight

The Apple AirPods Pro needs no introduction. Take a pause at your local cafe and you'll see these white earpieces dangling on civilians left and right. With active noise-cancellation, a superb audio quality that hits the right notes in the lows, mids, and highs, and seamless integration with iPhones, there's no surprise that the two-year-old AirPods Pro still sits atop ZDNet's best wireless earbuds of 2022 list. And for the next four hours, you can pick up a pair for yourself at a $60 discount, which brings the $249 AirPods down to a mere $179. It's real, it's a great deal, and it won't be in stock for long.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $179 $70 off CNET ZDNet's Adrian Kingsley-Hughes said it best, "Everything about the AirPods Pro is beautifully engineered. They are small, sleek, comfortable, have great audio output while at the same time doing a magical job of shutting out the rest of the world, and are insanely easy to use." And for a (very) limited time, Woot, an Amazon company, has the Apple AirPods Pro discounted to just $179 ($70 off) -- the lowest we've seen the wireless earbuds go since Black Friday. You will need an Amazon Prime membership to qualify for the deal and it is limited to one unit per customer. Woot estimates a delivery time between February 10 and February 14. What's certain is that you only have until 12 a.m. ET or before these go out of stock to take advantage of the offer. More: ZDNet's full review of the Apple AirPods Pro



