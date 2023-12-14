Later, Discord! Midjourney AI tool is moving to dedicated website

David Gewirtz/ZDNET

Midjourney AI offers a robust text-to-image generator that can cook up virtually any image you want. But access has been available only through Discord, which isn't the most user-friendly platform. Now Midjourney has launched its own website that promises an easier and quicker method of creating images.

Launching in alpha mode, the website will initially be available only to people who've racked up more than 10,000 images via Midjourney on Discord, says Midjourney CEO David Holz. To find out how many images you've generated if you have used the AI, head to your Midjourney channel on Discord and type /info.

Alas, unless you've used Midjourney a couple of dozen times each day since its debut in July 2022, you're not on the invite list just yet. But Holz said that access would become available to more people over the coming months.

AI-powered image generators have become trendy among professionals and other folks looking to create everything from logos to anime to photorealistic graphics. Though many AIs offer this capability, Midjourney has become an especially popular tool. However, access has been available only through a Discord account and channel, which can be cumbersome to set up and use. Ditching Discord in favor of a dedicated website should prove much more effective and convenient.

If you do qualify, browse over to the new Midjourney website. Click the button to join the beta and then sign in. One person who does have access and has tweeted about it is a creative director and Midjourney aficionado named Nick St. Pierre. In his post on X, aka Twitter, he shared a video and running commentary on his use of the new site.

Remarking that the new website makes it much easier to work with images, St. Pierre showed how people can use a generated image in a prompt to create new images. He also pointed out how someone could tweak an image by moving different sliders left and right, including ones for Stylization, Weirdness, and Variety. Another slider lets you adjust the format and size of the image.

Further, St. Pierre demoed how you could add URLs for images simply by dragging and dropping them. That's a contrast from using Midjourney on Discord where you have to type the full URL for an image you want to incorporate. This also points to the website's greater ease of use. On Discord, you have to type out every parameter and option you want to include in your image, whereas the new site provides handy GUI controls and menus.

For those of you who use Midjourney but don't qualify for early access to the website, be patient. The site should be more widely available sometime in early 2024 so that generating an image will become smoother, faster, and more fun -- for all.