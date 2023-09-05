'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Learn ChatGPT for business with this $30 course bundle
If you've heard the name ChatGPT but don't exactly understand what it is, there's one key thing you should know: It could be a game-changing tool for your business. It's like having an assistant with the knowledge of Google, but with even more creative possibilities.
Interested in learning how to use it? This 2023 ChatGPT for Business Mastery online course bundle can show you the ropes. Get lifetime access now for only $30 (reg. $133).
The ultimate (and free!) business tool
Wondering how an AI chatbot could help you run or improve your business? First, think about which areas you need help in: social media content, managing a budget, or writing effective sales copy, among other things. Then, use these courses to learn how to write effective prompts so you can target those areas and meet goals.
The ChatGPT Master Class: The Complete Guide to Using ChatGPT course may be the best place to start your experience. You'll study how to structure ChatGPT prompts for generating new ideas, solving problems, and improving the quality of responses.
After that, you can move onto another that focuses more closely on your goals. Like Sales: Using ChatGPT and Other AI Tools to Hit Sales Targets for marketing tips, How ChatGPT Can Help Your IT Service Management Performance for IT management, or The Ultimate Guide to ChatGPT for Content Creators for social media content ideas.
Lifetime course access with updates included
This course bundle offers you full lifetime access -- take as much time as you need to move through courses and reference any of the lectures or materials for years to come. Also, the Introduction to the Latest Artificial Intelligence Tools course is consistently updated, so you'll always be on top of the hottest AI trends.
Learn how to make AI work for you with the 2023 ChatGPT for Business Mastery 7-course bundle, now only $30 (reg. $133).