Learn to Code with React certification bundle deal: Boost your app development skills for $25

StackCommerce

The lines between mobile devices and desktops are starting to blur, so there's never been a better time to turbocharge your mobile and app development skills. If you have even basic HTML, CSS, and Javascript fundamentals, the 2021 Learn to Code with React Certification Bundle can qualify you for certifications that will really add shine to your resume.

Learn to use React and Redux to create professional web applications in "Introduction To React & Redux: Code Web Apps In JavaScript". Then follow that up with "Building Modern React Apps (With Redux Toolkit + Typescript)" to find out how to make both simple and complex apps that will provide the basis for you to make more real-world programs.

Multiple courses take you deeper into Javascript, including "Redux with React JS: Learn Redux with Modern React JS" which is an enormous favorite of students, who rated it 4.8 out of 5 stars. This isn't surprising, since it's one of the Oak Academy courses in this bundle.

Oak Academy was created by tech experts who specialize in coding, mobile, cybersecurity, app monetization, game development IT, and other critical areas of the tech industry. They design the most up-to-date and in-demand courses by turning industry insights into practical usage.

Move on to "Modern React JS Hooks & Context with Most Recent Edition," "React JS: Learn React JS from Scratch with Hands-On Projects," and "React Practice Course: Build React App from Scratch" all of which will show you how to become a developer from scratch. Then learn about the library recommended from Facebook for testing in "Testing React Apps with React Testing Library".

The "React Native: Learn React Native with Hands-On Practices" course will teach you how to build Android and iOS apps using React Native, another course rated 4.8 out of 5 stars by students. And the "React Native & Router: Build Mobile Apps with React and Expo" class rounds out the bundle.

Don't miss this chance to bump up your coding cred. Grab the 2021 Learn to Code with React Certification Bundle while it's on sale for just $24.99.