Lenovo adds to ThinkPad range with updated X13 and X13 Yoga

Lenovo's new ThinkPads include the X13 and X13 Yoga with 16:10 aspect ratio displays and will be available with Intel's 11th Gen or AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs.

Lenovo is showing off its newly redesigned X13 and X13 Yoga with a 16:10 aspect ratio and the choice of Intel's 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors or the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series mobile processors.

For those who want a ThinkPad P14s, there's also the option to configure it with AMD Radeon Pro graphics hardware or NVIDIA graphics. But it depends on the specific model.

Chip maker AMD took the wraps off Ryzen 5000 series processors for desktops in late 2020, premiering the new Zen 3 architecture and updating its Ryzen 3000 from 2019.

There's also the pricier T-series update and low-end options under the L-series brand.

The ThinkPad T series includes ThinkPad T14s i, T14 i and T15 with 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, and the ThinkPad T14s and T14 with an AMD Ryzen 5000.

With huge product portfolios comes a just as large naming system and that also means complicated pricing. The ThinkPad T14s lineup is available from $1,159 but could be bought for $1,499 if you take the ThinkPad T14s i model.

In total, Lenovo has announced laptops with 14 price points that consumers can choose from beginning at $689 for the cheaper ThinkPad L14 and L15 models. The new laptops will be released from March 2021.

Lenovo saw record Q2 2020 revenue of revenue of $14.5 billion thanks in part to work from home trends. While most laptops Lenovo sells are Windows 10 devices, it's also seen significant uptick in ChromeOS sales.

According to analyst firm Canalys, Lenovo's Chromebook shipments grew a whopping 1,766% compared to last year to reach 2.8 million units in Q4 2020 — faster than HP, Acer and Samsung, Dell.