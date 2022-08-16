/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Computing Laptops

Lenovo clearance sale: Save over $1,500 on the heavy-duty ThinkPad X1 laptop

If you're looking for a powerful PC, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 might be for you.
charlie-osborne
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on
53
Lenovo

Lenovo's latest clearance sale has some great deals on tech, but our favorite is a saving of over $1500 on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 laptop.

Clearance sales are launched by companies when they need to sell older or excess stock and discontinued items, as holding stock for too long costs money. They may also include refurbished products.

ZDNET Recommends

In this sale, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, a heavyweight laptop produced by Lenovo, is a steal at only $1519, a saving of over $1500 off its typical retail price of $3039, or 50%. 

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is equipped with a 14" WUXGA (widescreen ultra extended graphics array) 1920 x 1200 anti-glare display, an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor (2.60GHz up to 4.40GHz), Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD storage. In addition, the laptop comes with Windows 11 Pro, a fingerprint reader, cameras, a backlit keyboard, and rear venting for improved cooling. 

Use the ecoupon THINKPADBTSNEWDEAL to secure your discount and keep in mind that sales are limited to two units per customer.

Lenovo has also cut the price on a range of tech, including monitors, keyboards, tablets, headphones, and smartphones. Other deals on offer include:

  • $727 off the ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 AMD (13") 
  • $12 off the Lenovo Select FHD webcam
  • $30 off the Turtle Beach Recon 500 headset
  • $40 off the ThinkVision FHD monitor (21.5")
  • $185 off the IdeaPad Flex 3 (11") tablet

If you want to check out the ThinkPad X1 or browse through Lenovo's other clearance deals, check out the vendor below.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9

 $1,519 at Lenovo

More Stackcommerce Deals

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

The 6 best laptops for college: Top back-to-school laptops
screenshot-2020-09-04-at-13-44-07.png

The 6 best laptops for college: Top back-to-school laptops

The 5 best rugged laptops: Durable devices for home, work, or school
Partial view of a young man on a skateboard, carrying an Acer Enduro Urban N3 rugged laptop.

The 5 best rugged laptops: Durable devices for home, work, or school

Save $400 on the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop during this Best Buy sale
13

Save $400 on the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop during this Best Buy sale