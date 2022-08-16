'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Lenovo's latest clearance sale has some great deals on tech, but our favorite is a saving of over $1500 on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 laptop.
Clearance sales are launched by companies when they need to sell older or excess stock and discontinued items, as holding stock for too long costs money. They may also include refurbished products.
In this sale, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, a heavyweight laptop produced by Lenovo, is a steal at only $1519, a saving of over $1500 off its typical retail price of $3039, or 50%.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is equipped with a 14" WUXGA (widescreen ultra extended graphics array) 1920 x 1200 anti-glare display, an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor (2.60GHz up to 4.40GHz), Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD storage. In addition, the laptop comes with Windows 11 Pro, a fingerprint reader, cameras, a backlit keyboard, and rear venting for improved cooling.
Use the ecoupon THINKPADBTSNEWDEAL to secure your discount and keep in mind that sales are limited to two units per customer.
Lenovo has also cut the price on a range of tech, including monitors, keyboards, tablets, headphones, and smartphones. Other deals on offer include:
If you want to check out the ThinkPad X1 or browse through Lenovo's other clearance deals, check out the vendor below.