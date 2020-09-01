Lenovo launches flagship Yoga 9i line, Legion Slim 7i, and slew of other devices

Image: Lenovo

Lenovo has launched a slew of new devices, including a new flagship laptop line -- the Yoga 9i series. The line includes the Yoga 9i 2-1 convertible laptop and the Yoga Slim 9i.

The 2-1 convertible Yoga 9i will come with either a 14 or 15-inch 4k IPS touchscreen, sport Intel's upcoming Tiger Lake processors, and have graphics based on the Intel Xe architecture. It will also have a Dolby Atmos speaker system, fingerprint reader, 16GB DDR4 memory, and up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage.

The digital pen that comes with the Yoga 9i convertible has also been improved from previous iterations, according to Lenovo.

The 14-inch version will have two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Lenovo also claims the device can provide 18 hours of battery life. A 15-minute recharge feature is also claimed as providing an average of up to 40 minutes of continuous use.

While the 14 and 15-inch convertible laptops use similar hardware, the 15-inch option will have the option to contain a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 HK-series mobile processor and an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU with Max-Q design.

The larger device also only has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, provides up to 13 hours of battery, and is heavier, weighing in at 2kg.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i -- which will be called the Yoga Pro 14s in China and IdeaPad Slim 9i in North America -- will only be available in a 14-inch option.

Specs-wise, the Yoga Slim 9i shares the same hardware as its 14-inch convertible counterpart, but it will have three Thunderbolt 4 ports. Lenovo has also touted it will have a 20-hour battery life. The Slim 9i's keyboard, called the Smart Sense Keyboard, can also automatically adjust its backlighting based on ambient light conditions.

The Slim 9i is also one of Lenovo's thinnest and lightest laptops, according to the company, coming in at 13.9mm thick and weighing 1.26kg.

The Slim 9i's is only available in leather, while that is only optional for the 14-inch convertible version, with the latter also being available in all-metal.

The 15-inch convertible Yoga 9i only comes in all-metal.

All of the leather-covered laptops include an edge-to-edge glass palm rest and contain a fingerprint-resistant coating, which Lenovo claims will prevent smudges.

Lenovo also announced the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i, touting it as the world's lightest 15-inch GeForce RTX gaming laptop. According to the company, the laptop is 17.9mm, weighs 1.86kg, and has a 71WHr battery for up to 7.75 hours of battery life.

The new gaming laptop will sport 10th Gen Intel Core i9 HK-series mobile processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q Design GPU, 2TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage, and up to 32GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 memory.

The laptop will also come in multiple 15.6-inch screen options.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14-inch laptop will start at €1,899, the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 9i convertible laptop will start at €1,799 for the leather covered model, while the 15-inch all-metal version will start at €199. The 15-inch Lenovo Legion Slim 7i will start at €1,299.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i convertible laptops and Legion Slim 7i will both be available next month, while the Yoga Slim 9i will be available in November.

Last month, Lenovo also announced five other Yoga laptops, which includes: The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro; the Lenovo Yoga 7i, which comes in either a 14 and 15.6-inch form factor; the 13 and 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i; and the Lenovo Yoga 6.

The Yoga Slim 7i Pro will use either Intel's upcoming Tiger Lake processors or AMD Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processors, have up to 32GB LPDDR4X memory, and a 61WHr battery that Lenovo claims can give 18 hours of battery life.

Similar to the pro version, the Yoga Slim 7i will be powered by Intel's next-gen processors, Intel's Xe architecture, and have 16GB LPDDR4X memory, 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 storage, and a QHD display.

The Yoga 7i, meanwhile, is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop that will also use Tiger Lake processors, and come equipped with two Intel Thunderbolt 4 ports, up to 16GB DDR4 memory, and up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage.

Finally, the Yoga 6 is a 2-in-1 laptop that will use an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Mobile Processor with built-in AMD Radeon graphics, as well as provide 18 hours of battery life with 60WHr battery, 16GB DDR4 memory, and 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage. Consumers will also have the option to use the device with a digital pen.

The Lenovo Slim 7 Pro is available now, the Yoga Slim 7i and Yoga 7i will be available in December, while the availability date for the Lenovo Yoga 6 has not been announced as yet.

