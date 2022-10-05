'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is just around the corner, but Lenovo is springing ahead with its Semi-Annual Sale. With these major discounts, you can get $1,500 off a ThinkPad P14s Intel Mobile Workstation among other laptop accessory deals, like 40% off the Logitech M30 wireless mouse.
Plus, if you're a student or teacher, you can get an extra 5% off once you verify your status. You can also apply for Lenovo financing to pay in monthly installments instead of the entire cost upfront. And from October 10 to October 16, you'll earn double the reward points if you purchase through the site.
We analyzed all the discounts to round up the best Lenovo Semi-Annual Sale deals below.
The ThinkPad P14s is one of the best deals of the Semi-Annual sale. Offering a 14-inch Full HD, anti-glare touchscreen, the laptop features a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U Processor that clocks up to 4.7GHz with Turbo Boost. It also comes with a sizable amount of storage space: 512GB.
Prefer a two-in-one? The X1 Yoga Gen 6 has you covered, as it combines the power of the 32GB (soldered) memory card with the 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 Processor to help you charge through the work day. The 14-inch touchscreen also works with Lenovo's Active 2 Yoga Pen (sold separately). Use code THINKANNIDEAL2 to get the full discount.
If you're looking to upgrade your WFH office or gaming setup, the Legion Tower 5 is on sale for 22% off right now. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800 Processor can clock up to 4.60GHz, and it operates with 16 GB of RAM separated into two 8GB cards. Plus, it stays relatively cool thanks to its 150W Air Cooling feature.
Other laptops and accessories are also on sale in addition to these great bargains. Below, we've listed other Lenovo Semi-Annual Sale deals worth considering. Add them to your cart today, because supplies are limited and we don't know when the sale ends.