Lenovo tops Q2 global PC sales as Windows 10 drives demand

Worldwide sales of PCs grew in the second quarter of 2019, according to Gartner and IDC, with the Windows 10 refresh driving demand. Both research firms showed Lenovo topping sales for the quarter, grapping the No. 1 spot from HP.

According to IDC, sales in Q2 totaled 64.9 million units, up 4.7 percent year-over-year. Along with Windows 10, IDC attributed the growth to the easing of Intel CPU supply shortages along with looming trade tensions that propeled the market forward.

Gartner, meanwhile, tallied 63 million units sold in the second quarter, up 1.5 percent year-over-year, highlighting strong desktop PC growth. Gartner said there are signs the Intel CPU shortage is easing but said supply issues in the first half of the year enabled the top three vendors to gain more market share in Q2.

Gartner and IDC define the PC market slightly differently: Gartner's data includes desk-based PCs, notebook PCs and ultramobile premiums (such as Microsoft Surface), but not Chromebooks or iPads. IDC counts desktops, notebooks (including Chromebooks) and workstations, but not tablets or x86 Servers.

Both firms show Lenovo grabbing 25 percent of the market in Q2, thanks to double-digit year-over-year growth. According to Gartner, the brand shipped 15,774 devices, while IDC tallied 16,254 shipments.

HP came in second, claiming more than 20 percent of the market with year-over-year growth of a few points. Dell maintained its third-place position with growth of a few points, while Apple and Acer rounded out the top five.

According to IDC, the traditional PC market in the US recorded high single-digit growth, backed by volume increases in both desktops and notebooks. Gartner, however, marked a 0.4 percent decline in US shipments.

Both IDC and Gartner reported a return to growth in the EMEA PC market. Shipments in Latin America declined.

Gartner reported a slight decline in PC shipments in the Asia/Pacific market, largely due to a weak China market. IDC said Japan's commercial segment maintained strong momentum in Q2 while the rest of the Asia/Pacific market also grew.