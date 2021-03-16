Lenovo unveils new servers, HCI platforms with AMD Milan chips

Lenovo on Tuesday announced new ThinkSystem servers and ThinkAgile hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) products equipped with the AMD's 3rd Gen Epyc processors. In comparison to the prior Epyc generation, the new chips should deliver a 25 percent performance improvement in the 16-core category, Lenovo said.

Lenovo skipped over the 1st Gen Epyc processors but adopted the 2nd Gen chips. It's now one of several server makers offering new platforms with the latest generation at its launch.

While Lenovo's server market share is in the single digits, the company is pointing to its relatively strong revenue growth in Q3 as a sign of momentum.

"This is testament to the robustness, the capability we're bringing in, and not just the

the technology aspect, what we can bring for customers to address their workloads needs," Lenovo VP Kamran Amini told reporters.

The expanded ThinkSystem server portfolio includes:

The new 2-socket Lenovo ThinkSystem SR645 and SR665 (available this month)



The new Lenovo ThinkSystem 1-socket SR635 and SR655 servers (available in June)

The new ThinkAgile VX Series hyperconverged platforms (available in Q2 2021) include:

The ThinkAgile VX3575-G, designed for compute-heavy applications such as VDI and AI workloads, able to support up to eight Nvidia GPUs



The ThinkAgile VX5575 for fast, high-capacity storage applications like email management, data, and analytics



The ThinkAgile VX7575 and ThinkAgile VX7576 for high-performance workloads such as analytics and databases

Lenovo is also updating the Lenovo ThinkAgile HX series HCI solutions, with Nutanix, to take advantage of the third-generation Epyc processors. The updated ThinkAgile HX3375 and ThinkAgile HX3376 will be available in Q3 2021.

The new products are designed for organizations of all sizes, Lenovo said. It highlighted a couple customers using AMD-powered servers, including Hetzner Online GmbH, one of the largest cloud service providers in Europe, as well sa the University of Florida.