Lenovo unveils Windows 10 Yoga Duet 2-in-1 and budget Android tablet with Alexa dock

Buying a laptop? Use this checklist to define your preferences 1:22 Watch Now

Lenovo has released high-end Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i along with cheaper Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i, two new Windows 10 convertibles with detached Bluetooth keyboards and optional LTE.

The Yoga Duet 7i is Lenovo's first Yoga PC with a detachable, backlit Bluetooth keyboard. It features a 13-inch touchscreen with a 2,160 x 1,350 resolution and a kickstand. It's available with up to up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and PCIe SSD storage options up to 1TB.

The convertible also comes with Lenovo's rechargeable stylus, Wi-Fi 6, built-in Amazon Alexa, and an infrared camera to support Windows Hello facial login.

The device has three USB-C ports, an SD Card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet part weighs 798.8gm (1.76lb) and with the case is 1.16kg (2.56lb).

The IdeaPad Duet 3i is also the first in Lenovo's IdeaPad line to come with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard, but at half the price of the Yoga Duet 7i and with lower specifications.

The IdeaPad Duet 3i comes with either Intel Pentium N5030 or Celeron N4020 processors and Intel integrated graphics. The convertible features a kickstand, a 10.3inch display with a 1,920 x 1,200 pixel Full HD resolution, and features two USB-C ports, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of cheaper eMMC storage. Lenovo promises up to seven hours of battery life.

The tablet alone weights 600gm (1.3lb) or more, depending on specs, while the keyboard puts on an extra 260gm (0.6lb).

Lenovo hasn't released US pricing or release dates, but it will be available in Europe from June, starting at €1199 ($1,319) including tax. The price includes the case with keyboard and pen.

The IdeaPad Duet 3i with the case and keyboard will start at €429 ($472) including tax and should be available from July.

Lenovo has also announced the second-generation Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus with Alexa built in, which features a 10.3-inch Full HD screen and two speakers.

The Android tablet is powered by an eight core 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P22 mobile processor. It comes with a gray-colored Lenovo Smart Dock for charging, lots of Amazon integrations as well as a microphone and dual 3W speakers.

The tablet is available with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage with an SD Card slot that supports up to 256GB.

For those looking for something cheaper than an iPad, the Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus could hit the right note as Europe heads into recession courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic. The Lenovo tablet starts at €229 including tax and should be available at retailers in June.