Capital One's move to the cloud offers these lessons for enterprises

Bernard Golden, VP of Cloud Strategy at Capital One, explains what enterprises can learn from Capital One's initiative to move its entire application portfolio to the cloud. [Cloud TV]
By Stephanie Condon
| November 29, 2018 -- 13:16 GMT (05:16 PST)
| Topic: Cloud TV - Video Series
Digital Transformation
How Origin Energy is preparing for the future
Cloud
Box Q3 tops estimates as cloud company nears profitability
AWS Outposts brings AWS cloud hardware on-premises
Innovation
AWS just launched a four-wheel drive mini-race car
Join Discussion