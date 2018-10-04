LG announces V40 ThinQ with five cameras and advanced camera software

top picks The 10 best smartphones of 2018 CES and MWC are over and it's time to clear the dust and see what smartphones are leading the pack this year. Read More

Last year's LG V30 was one of the best phones of 2017 with a heavy focus on advanced video creation. The new LG V40 ThinQ takes this experience to the next level with five cameras on the phone.

LG has established itself as the manufacturer that provides a rear camera with a wide-angle lens and it still continues to offer this unique camera experience. In addition to the wide-angle camera, it also has standard and telephoto zoom cameras on the back. Flip around to the front and you will find two cameras: one standard and the other a 90 degree wide-angle lens. There really isn't anything you can't capture with the LG V40 ThinQ.

Specifications

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Display : 6.4 inch 19.5:9 1440 x 3120 pixel resolution FullVision IPS LCD, Gorilla Glass 5

: 6.4 inch 19.5:9 1440 x 3120 pixel resolution FullVision IPS LCD, Gorilla Glass 5 Operating system : Android 8.1 Oreo

: Android 8.1 Oreo RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Storage : 64GB internal storage with microSD storage card

: 64GB internal storage with microSD storage card Cameras : 12-megapixel standard, 16-megapixel wide angle f/1.9 (107 degrees), and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.2 triple rear cameras; standard 8-megapixel f/1.9 and 5-megapixel wide-angle f/2.2 front-facing f/1.9 camera

: 12-megapixel standard, 16-megapixel wide angle f/1.9 (107 degrees), and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.2 triple rear cameras; standard 8-megapixel f/1.9 and 5-megapixel wide-angle f/2.2 front-facing f/1.9 camera Wireless technology : 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, FM radio

: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, FM radio Audio : 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Fi Quad DAC, DTS:X 3D surround sound, Boombox speaker

: 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Fi Quad DAC, DTS:X 3D surround sound, Boombox speaker Durability ratings : IP68 dust and water resistant rating

: IP68 dust and water resistant rating Battery : 3,300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and wireless charging technologies

: 3,300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and wireless charging technologies Dimensions : 158.8 x 75.4 x 7.6mm and 169 grams

: 158.8 x 75.4 x 7.6mm and 169 grams Colors: Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue

One of the interesting features added along with the five cameras is called Cine Shot and it includes moving elements in still pictures. The camera also supports AI functionality, similar to the LG G7.

All major US carriers will be launching the LG V40 on 19 October, pre-orders start 12 October, with prices ranging from $900 to $980. Stay tuned for our full review of this new V Series smartphone.

