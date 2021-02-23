LG Display develops new film transistor for digital X-ray detectors

LG Display said on Tuesday it has developed a new thin-film transistor (TFT) for digital X-ray detectors that allow for the filming of high resolution images, which thereby reduces radiation exposure.

TFT in digital X-ray detectors are used to convert X-ray images to digital files.

Older versions of TFTs for detectors in the market use amorphous silicon, which are vulnerable to noise and have slow electron movement rates, LG Display said.

But as the latest TFT uses oxide instead, LG said noise is reduced by one-tenth and electron movement is a hundred times faster by comparison. This allows for the filming of high resolution images and high speed videos, LG said, which means digital X-ray detectors that use the new TFT will be able to be used in surgeries.

LG Display has also claimed that the new TFT reduces the radiation exposure of detectors by over 50% and boosts the performances of low-output portable X-ray devices that are used outdoors.

The development of the new TFT comes as demand for digital X-ray detectors continues to rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LG Display has already supplied the new TFT to South Korean X-ray diagnostic imaging solutions company, Drtech. It has also signed multiple supply contracts with global X-ray firms, the company said.

Related Coverage