LG G7 ThinQ, T-Mobile & Sprint, last mile commuting (MobileTechRoundup show #431)

Matt has a new phone in hand to test with more coming soon, T-Mobile launched an excellent deal for military folks, and Kevin continues to move forward with Crostini on Chromebooks.

There was a launch event since our last podcast and in MobileTechRoundup show #431 we discuss some initial thoughts.

  • LG Event and the G7 ThinQ
  • Higher capacity Galaxy S9 and S9+ available
  • Matt finally switched out of his grandfathered plan thanks to T-Mobile One Military
  • What does the Sprint - T-Mo merger mean for customers?
  • What to expect at Google I/O
  • More Linux on Chromebook developments with Project Crostini
  • What is Matt riding to work? Mi Electric Scooter
  • HTC has a product announcement coming soon

Running time: 77 minutes

