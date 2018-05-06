LG G7 ThinQ, T-Mobile & Sprint, last mile commuting (MobileTechRoundup show #431)

There was a launch event since our last podcast and in MobileTechRoundup show #431 we discuss some initial thoughts.
- LG Event and the G7 ThinQ
- Higher capacity Galaxy S9 and S9+ available
- Matt finally switched out of his grandfathered plan thanks to T-Mobile One Military
- What does the Sprint - T-Mo merger mean for customers?
- What to expect at Google I/O
- More Linux on Chromebook developments with Project Crostini
- What is Matt riding to work? Mi Electric Scooter
- HTC has a product announcement coming soon
Running time: 77 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 93MB)
