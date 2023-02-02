'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Looking for a curved monitor for your WFH setup? At 34 inches, this LG 34WQ73A-B curved monitor is one of the biggest monitors you can get for your work, gaming, or web-surfing. The UltraWide QHD screen with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio allows for easy multi-tasking with mode horizontal screen space. Additionally, the display features an and IPS panel display with an sRGB 99% color gamut with support of HDR10.
Though this monitor wouldn't be the greatest choice for gaming, LG includes Dynamic Action Sync in this monitor so you can get reduced input lag and increased response rate. In addition to the Dynamic Action Sync, the Black Stabilized helps you see more of what's lost in the shadows on your game so you won't get bombarded by your enemies.
With a monitor this big, the amount of work you can do on it increases drastically, not just because of the size, but because of reader mode on the monitor reducing blue light, creating less strain on your eyes. In addition, the stand which holds this monitor is easy to adjust with height adjustments ranging from 0-110mm and a tilt adjustment range of -5-20 degrees.
Also: Best 10 best large monitors of 2023
What differentiates this monitor from many others, besides its size, is its connectivity with the USB-C cable which allows upwards of 90W of power, data transfer, and device connections. You don't need an HDMI cable anymore -- everything you'll need for connectivity is in the USB-C input.
While this monitor typically sees a retail price of $470, for limited time, Amazon has the LG UltraWide 34WQ73A-B Curved monitor on sale for $133 off. The last time this monitor saw a price this low, the deal only lasted three days. So, take advantage of this offer while it lasts on Amazon. You can also check out ZDNET PC expert Charlie Osborne's picks for monitors that are currently on sale.