​LG to launch V40 ThinQ on October 3

(Image: LG)

LG Electronics has sent out media invites for the unveiling of the V40 ThinQ in the form of a 10-second animation.

The short black and white video clip shows photos being taken in three different angles, as well a long shot.

It likely hints at powerful camera hardware, and is rumored to have a triple camera in the back and dual in front.

The events will take place in LG Science Park in Seoul, at 10am on October 4, and in New York at 5pm on October 3.

The phone is rumored to support 3D facial recognition for unlocking, with the screen likely to be 6.3 inches, nearly matching the Galaxy Note 9's 6.4 inches and iPhone XS Max's 6.5 inches, and is 0.3 inches larger than the V30.

A day earlier, Apple unveiled the iPhone XS, iPhone XS MAX and iPhone XR.

Korean compatriot Samsung open the second half mobile phone refresh season with the launch of the Note 9 in August.

Related Coverage

Home appliances boost LG's Q2 profit after mobile and vehicle component losses

LG Electronics has reported 771 billion won in profits for the second quarter of 2018.

LG Gram 14 review: Compact, lightweight and long-lasting

Sub-kilogram weight and all-day battery life are the standout features of this impressive 14-inch ultraportable.

Ericsson and LG sign mobility patent licence agreement

The confidential deal shows the value of Ericsson's patent portfolio, according to the networking giant.

LG OLED TV suffers burn-in from 4,000 hour test

A months-long OLED TV burn-in test on LG models show that after 4,000 hours, logos and static images were vulnerable to permanent image retention, much less than the South Korea electronic company's assertion of 30,000 hours.

One month with the LG G7: As competition stumbles, the G7 rises to the occasion

LG's last few phones didn't really hit the market with shock and awe, but over time have proven to be some of the best. The LG G7 ThinQ entered a busy Android market and after a month it is starting to look like one of the best available.

Google and LG's high-resolution OLED display sets stage for future of enterprise AR and VR (TechRepublic)

The new displays are about half as good as human eyes but require massive amounts of processing power.