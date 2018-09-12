Meet Apple's iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR: Prices and specs

The iPhone XS has landed. Here's what we know about Apple's new flagship smartphone.

The iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge super-retina OLED display, comes in capacities of 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and will be offered in space gray, silver, and gold. It is manufactured from surgical grade stainless steel.

The glass is, according to Apple, the most durable glass used on smartphones.

The iPhone XS has improved water resistance, now raised to IP68.

Its bigger brother the iPhone XS Max features a 6.5-inch display, and it too will come with 64GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage, and will be offered in space gray, silver, and gold.

This is the first time that Apple has offered an iPhone with 512GB of storage.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are powered by the A12 Bionic chip, the world's first 7-nanometer chip. It features a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and an 8-core Neural Engine capable of 5 trillion operations per second.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max features updated cameras, which leverage not only the A12 Bionic chip but also the Neural Engine.

Both the wide-angle and telephoto rear cameras feature 12-megapixel sensors, with the front camra using a 7-megapixel sensor.

On the battery life front, Apple claims that the iPhone XS offers 30 minutes more battery life than the iPhone X, and the iPhone XS Max bumps this up to an extra 90 minutes of battery life.

Both handsets also support dual-SIM technology. Outside of China, this is in the form of a single physical SIM and an eSIM, while in China the iPhone XS can take two physical SIMs.

The iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch edge-to-edge "Liquid Retina" LCD display, capacities of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, and will be offered in an array of different colors: black, white, red, yellow, coral and blue.

On the camera, it features a single 12-mgapixel rear camera. The front camera is the same 7-megapixel camera as found on the iPhone XS and XS Max.

This, like the other new iPhones, is powered by the A12 Bionic chip.

The iPhone XR does away with 3D Touch and instead features something Apple calls Haptic Touch.

On the battery front, it offers 90 minutes more battery life than the iPhone 8 Plus.

Pricing

The iPhone XR starts at $749 (64GB), pre-orders start October 19, shipping October 26

iPhone XS starts at $999 (64GB), pre-orders start September 14, shipping September 21

iPhone XS Max starts at $1,099 (64GB), pre-orders start September 14, shipping September 21

RELATED STORIES: