 '

Meet Apple's iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR: Prices and specs

Apple has finally unveiled the long awaited follow on to the iPhone X -- the iPhone XS, its bigger brother, the iPhone XS Max, and the 'budget model' iPhone XR.

By for Hardware 2.0 | | Topic: iPhone

today's apple event

The iPhone XS has landed. Here's what we know about Apple's new flagship smartphone.

The iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge super-retina OLED display, comes in capacities of 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and will be offered in space gray, silver, and gold. It is manufactured from surgical grade stainless steel.

The glass is, according to Apple, the most durable glass used on smartphones.

The iPhone XS has improved water resistance, now raised to IP68.

Its bigger brother the iPhone XS Max features a 6.5-inch display, and it too will come with 64GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage, and will be offered in space gray, silver, and gold.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS Max
iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

This is the first time that Apple has offered an iPhone with 512GB of storage.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are powered by the A12 Bionic chip, the world's first 7-nanometer chip. It features a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and an 8-core Neural Engine capable of 5 trillion operations per second.

A12 Bionic

A12 Bionic

A12 Bionic Neural Engine photo enhancements

A12 Bionic Neural Engine photo enhancements

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max features updated cameras, which leverage not only the A12 Bionic chip but also the Neural Engine.

Both the wide-angle and telephoto rear cameras feature 12-megapixel sensors, with the front camra using a 7-megapixel sensor.

iPhone XS rear cameras

iPhone XS rear cameras

iPhone XS front cameras

iPhone XS front cameras

On the battery life front, Apple claims that the iPhone XS offers 30 minutes more battery life than the iPhone X, and the iPhone XS Max bumps this up to an extra 90 minutes of battery life.

Both handsets also support dual-SIM technology. Outside of China, this is in the form of a single physical SIM and an eSIM, while in China the iPhone XS can take two physical SIMs.

iPhone XS dual SIM

iPhone XS dual SIM

iPhone XS dual SIM in China

iPhone XS dual SIM in China

iPhone XS features list

iPhone XS features list

The iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch edge-to-edge "Liquid Retina" LCD display, capacities of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, and will be offered in an array of different colors: black, white, red, yellow, coral and blue.

On the camera, it features a single 12-mgapixel rear camera. The front camera is the same 7-megapixel camera as found on the iPhone XS and XS Max.

This, like the other new iPhones, is powered by the A12 Bionic chip.

The iPhone XR does away with 3D Touch and instead features something Apple calls Haptic Touch.

iPhone XR

iPhone XR

On the battery front, it offers 90 minutes more battery life than the iPhone 8 Plus.

Pricing

  • The iPhone XR starts at $749 (64GB), pre-orders start October 19, shipping October 26
  • iPhone XS starts at $999 (64GB), pre-orders start September 14, shipping September 21
  • iPhone XS Max starts at $1,099 (64GB), pre-orders start September 14, shipping September 21
The complete updated iPhone line up

The complete updated iPhone line up

How to securely wipe the data off iPhones... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 14

RELATED STORIES:

Related Topics:

Apple Mobility Smartphones Hardware Reviews iOS
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Related Stories