LG's new T-shaped dual screen smartphone to be unveiled on September 14

Image: LG Electronics

LG Electronics will unveil its new flagship smartphone on September 14 through an online event, the company said on Wednesday.

An official video invitation for the event was posted on YouTube. The event will start at 10am EDT.

The invitation showed two smartphone screens that crossed in a T-shape, before aligning to become one vertical screen.

LG said the new smartphone would be the first in its Explorer Project lineup.

The company said the Explorer line would focus on offering innovative products that are used in different ways compared to traditional devices. The focus on innovative usability in the lineup differs from the LG Velvet, which the firm previously labelled as being part of its Universal line-up, which is aimed at competing against other smartphones on the market.

The new device will have features developed alongside the streaming services Rave, Ficto, and Tubi as well as South Korea search giant Naver, LG said. The South Korean tech giant added that the upcoming smartphone would use Qualcomm silicon.

Naver has also developed a new version of its Whale browser for the new device, the company said. The search giant previously collaborated with LG to provide a browser for LG's dual-screen smartphone accessories.

LG to recall some OLED TVs due to overheating issue

It is offering free power board replacements for around 60,000 OLED TVs in South Korea due to an overheating issue.

Forget the Microsoft Duo: LG's Dual Screen devices offer more for hundreds less

I was expecting more from Microsoft and its latest Android entry, but there are better devices available that offer dual screen solutions for the enterprise.

LG Uplus sees huge Q2 profit boost

The South Korean telco saw its operating profit rise almost 60% thanks to new subscriptions to its 5G and IPTV services.

LG Q2 profits feel the brunt of COVID-19

LG Electronics' operating profit for the second quarter dropped slightly over 24% from a year prior due to the global pandemic.

LG Velvet Review: A competent phone with a different look

LG Velvet has few shortcomings in terms of core features and sports a different, polished look, but it also leaves lots of open questions for the future of LG's smartphone business.