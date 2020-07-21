LG to recall some OLED TVs due to overheating issue

Image: LG

LG Electronics is recalling around 60,000 OLED TVs that were sold in South Korea to replace their power boards due to possible overheating issues, the company said.

It will affect 18 different models of OLED TV sold from February 2016 to September 2019.

The components in question are within the power boards of affected TVs and are used to minimise current noises.

LG said some of the components it used had shown performance drops, which then caused current increases in power boards that could potentially lead to overheating.

The South Korean electronics maker has already made component swaps for 22,000 units out of the 60,000 total affected units.

"The overheating issue occurred only in very few models out of the total that used the component, but we will provide free component swaps for all of them for customer safety," LG said, apologising to customers for the inconvenience.

The affected models are: The 2016 models of OLED65E6, OLED65G6, and OLED77G6; the 2017 models of OLED65B7, OLED65C7, OLED65E7, OLED65G7, OLED65W7, OLED77G7, and OLED77W7; for 2018 models, they are OLED65G8, OLED65W8, OLED77C8, and OLED77W8; and the affected 2019 models are OLED65W9, OLED77B9, OLED77C9, and OLED77W9.

LG globally launched a 48-inch OLED TV last month, which it has touted as being its smallest OLED TV to date.

In the same month, it forecast a profit decline of 24% for the second quarter due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to that, the company announced it was restructuring its global TV production line by shifting most of its South Korean operations to Indonesia to increase efficiency.

Meanwhile, compatriot Samsung has similarly faced complaints about malfunctioning Blu-ray players with customers claiming that the devices are no longer working and have entered into an endless startup loop.

In response, the company has asked affected devices to be turned in for free repairs.

"We are aware of the boot loop issue that appeared on certain 2015 Samsung Blu-Ray players and are offering free mail-in repairs to customers who have been impacted," the company told ZDNet.

According to The Register, the error was due to an XML file being downloaded from Samsung servers to devices during periodic logging policy checks. Previously, there were claims that the device issues were caused by an HTTP certificate error.

Samsung has declined to comment on the latest XML claims.

