LG and Naver to collaborate on dual screen smartphone experience

LG Electronics and South Korean search engine giant Naver have partnered together to improve browsers used in dual screen accessories for smartphones, the companies announced.

The two will work on improving Naver's browser, dubbed Whale, to both lower its power consumption and increase its processing speed.

They will also continue to update Whale down the line to further optimise its use for mobile, the companies said.

LG first introduced the browser with the launch of V50S ThinQ, with the aim of providing users the ability to perform multitasking by using two screens.

The South Korean company began sales of its latest flagship smartphone in its home country earlier this month.

Whale can support split screen usage, which allows users to multitask and browse two sites at the same time. For example, a customer can perform online shopping on one screen while reading individual product descriptions on the other, or open two separate search engines on each screen.

See also: LG needs to decide where OLED should live

Since its launch, LG has also extended Whale's availability to the V50 ThinQ, V50S ThinQ's predecessor, and vowed to further expand its deployment to other devices.

The company is currently offering a dual screen accessory for free to those who purchase the V50S ThinQ in South Korea to promote its use.

LG is expecting operating profits of 781 billion won and revenues of 15.7 trillion won for the third quarter, which would be a rise of 4.3% and 1.8% from a year prior, respectively.

Its mobile business is expected to have reduced its loss in comparison to previous quarters due to recent cost cutting efforts.

Related Coverage

LG V50 ThinQ 4G review: A dual-display 5G flagship

LG's V50 ThinQ 5G is a 5G smartphone with a difference: it comes with a hinged cover that incorporates a second screen. If this doesn't appeal, you'll probably want to look elsewhere.

LG Display changes boss amid LCD and OLED market squeezes

LG Display is expected to commence a tough restructuring on its money-losing Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) business and hopes to increase the profitability of its OLED display panels under new leadership.

LG and Microsoft showcase cloud-linked infotainment solution

The company will link data from its vehicle infotainment platform webOS Auto with Microsoft's Connected Vehicle Platform.

LG to showcase new browser optimised for V60 ThinQ's dual screen

Naver's Whale web browser has been optimised for dual screen use.

LG is focusing on 5G mobility and AI for the future of jobs and transportation (TechRepublic)

LG is working with airlines to offer 5G technology for passengers during flights.