Linux and open-source conferences: List of what's canceled or going virtual

In the next eight weeks, I had five business trips to cover open-source and Linux tradeshows. Now, I have none. Looking farther ahead, I have seven more shows this year. I doubt any of them will be held in real life.
Nevertheless, shows in June onward are largely still happening. But I'd keep a close eye on their websites. Things can change quickly as the COVID-19 coronavirus infection numbers keep growing. It's the same for security conferences and pretty much all other technology shows.
Here's the current status of Linux and open-source conferences:
- Linux Foundation Member Summit: March 10 to March 12, Lake Tahoe, Calif. - Canceled
- Automotive Grade Linux: March 18 to March 19, Honolulu - Canceled
- SUSECon: March 23 to March 27, Dublin, Ireland - Virtual
- KubeCon: March 30 to April 2, Amsterdam - Postponed until July/August
- Open Data Science Conference: April 13 to April 18, Boston - Still running
- Open Networking & Edge Summit: April 20 to April 21, LA - Postponed to the fall
- Red Hat Summit: April 27 to April 29, San Francisco - Virtual
- LinuxFest Northwest: April 24 to April 26, Bellingham, Wash. - Still running
- Linux Storage, Filesystem & Memory Management Summit: April 27 to April 29 - Still running
- Open Infrastructure Summit (formerly OpenStack Summit): June 8 to June 11, Vancouver - Still running
- SouthEast LinuxFest: June 12 to June 14 - Still running
- Open Source Summit North America: June 22 to June 24, Austin, Texas - Still running
- Cloud Foundry Summit: June 25, Austin, Texas - Still running
The Apache Foundation has also announced it canceled its Roadshow/DC (scheduled for March 25) and Apache Roadshow/Chicago (scheduled for May 18 to May 20), and it postponed its Apache Roadshow/Seattle (was scheduled for June 10 to June 12).
Other top tech conferences that have already been canceled or are going virtual include Facebook's F8 developer conference (canceled), Google's I/O developer conference (canceled), and IBM's Think 2020 (virtual).
Come the summer conference season, as you can see, most groups are hoping the COVID-19 outbreak will weaken and they can run as planned. I fear even if the coronavirus calms down in the summer, there won't be time for the early summer shows to reset in time to run. I hope I'm wrong.
ZDNet will update the list with new cancellation announcements as news develops.
