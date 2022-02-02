LogMeIn rebrands as GoTo, streamlines product portfolio

GoTo

LogMeIn, best known for its GoTo portfolio of products, is rebranding as GoTo. Along with the new name and a new logo, the company is attempting to simplify its product line, which falls into two categories: unified communications and collaboration, along with IT management and support. The company is also announcing a new partner program that will help it expand globally.

LogMeIn has a somewhat complicated history, but the company has benefited from the hybrid work trend that has made collaboration tools, as well as IT support tools, more important than ever. Last month, then-LogMeIn CEO Bill Wagner said the company's strategic priority is "to strengthen and invest in our flexible work enablement portfolio" across its two lines of business.

To that end, the revamped product portfolio revolves around two flagship products: a new IT management and support product, called GoTo Resolve, and an updated version of GoTo Connect, the company's unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) product. These two products will be linked by a common application and admin system, making operation easier for IT teams.

GoTo

"This announcement follows a yearlong internal company transformation with significant investment in innovation, unification, and global go-to-market efforts," Mike Kohlsdorf, GoTo president and CEO, said in a statement Wednesday. "While many providers in the space only solve for one point solution, GoTo is bringing together IT management and support and communications in one application in a completely new and unique way."

GoTo's "flexible work" software is primarily aimed SMBs, and Kohlsdorf said the new portfolio represents the company's commitment to that market.

"We understand their particular challenges and have the focus and resources needed to address these pain points to better serve their dynamic working environments," he said in his statement.

GoTo Resolve is a new set of tools for conversational ticketing and support, enabling IT management, support, and remote access. It uses a zero-trust security architecture to protect endpoints from cyber threats and supply chain vulnerabilities. That means sensitive tasks such as remote access require a second, unique verification. GoTo is offering a free version of the service.

GoTo

GoTo Connect, meanwhile, now includes contact center capabilities designed for SMBs, which can be deployed in less than a day. The product also includes cloud telephony, meetings, messaging, and training, with additional features and functionality such as deep Facebook integrations to help customer-facing teams manage multi-channel portfolios.

Meanwhile, the new application for both products allows for integrations between support and communications. For instance, an organization could add ticketing and helpdesk experiences within GoTo Connect or phone access to the GoTo Resolve console.

The rebrand will be applied to all new GoTo products, and rolled out in phases, beginning with the GoTo App. In the app, users will find an updated version of the company's collaboration and communication products, like GoTo Meeting, GoTo Training, GoTo Voice, and Video & Messaging offerings. The GoTo Room and GoTo Webinar offerings will follow.

LogMeIn first acquired the GoTo family of products from Citrix in 2017, in a deal valued at $1.8 billion. LogMeIn itself was acquired by private equity firms Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital for $4.3 billion in 2019.

Incidentally, as noted by David Gewirtz for ZDNet, GoTo.com was once part of Yahoo and Overture Services. Back in the late 1990s, Goto.com was one of the most popular search engine destinations.

Meanwhile, LogMeIn's portfolio continued to expand via acquisitions. In 2015, LogMeIn bought password management software startup LastPass for $110 million, and later acquired Israeli software firm Nanorep for around $45 million. One of its more sizable investments came in February 2018 with its purchase of Jive Communications for $342 million -- this acquisition gave LogMeIn its unified communications product now known as GoTo Connect.

Then in December of last year, LogMeIn announced that it would spin off password manager LastPass into its own company. In January, the company announced Kohlsdorf would succeed Bill Wagner as CEO after Wagner decided to step down after nine years with the organization.