Micron Technology launches new SSDs for data centers

Micron Technology launched the Micron 7400 solid-state drive with NVMe aimed at data centers and next-gen server deployments.
The launch gives Micron seven form factors in the Micron 7400 SSD family.
Micron, best known for its memory portfolio, has been expanding in the data center with solid-state drives. These speedy hard drives are popular due to big data workloads and advanced storage systems needed for edge and cloud deployments.
Among the key points about Micron's new SSD portfolio:
- The Micron 7400 SSD includes power loss protection.
- A 2.5-inch U.3 data center SSDs in 15mm and 7mm thick versions.
- Three sizes of the new E1.S Enterprise and Data Center SSD Form Factor.
- Capacities ranging from 400GB to 7.68TB.
- Ability for one and three drive writes per day for intensive applications.
- The Micron 7400 SSD more than doubles IOPs per watt over the previous generation.
- Backwards compabibility with PCIe Gen3 drives.
- Supports Open Compute Project deployments.
- Hardware-based security features to isolate and process security transactions.
