Micron Technology launches new SSDs for data centers

Micron Technology launched the Micron 7400 solid-state drive with NVMe aimed at data centers and next-gen server deployments.



The launch gives Micron seven form factors in the Micron 7400 SSD family.



Micron, best known for its memory portfolio, has been expanding in the data center with solid-state drives. These speedy hard drives are popular due to big data workloads and advanced storage systems needed for edge and cloud deployments.

Among the key points about Micron's new SSD portfolio: