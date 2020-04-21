Microsoft 365 Family and Personal subscriptions now available for purchase

Credit: Microsoft

In late March, Microsoft announced plans to rebrand its Office 365 consumer subscriptions with the "Microsoft 365" name. As of April 21, that new M365 branding takes effect for existing Office 365 Home and Personal subscriptions and becomes the new branding for new consumer subscriptions.

There's no word on when the promised new Family Safety or Money in Excel apps will be available. There's also nothing new today on when the promised consumer-focused Teams features will be coming to the Microsoft Teams apps for iOS and Android. All we've heard is these new apps and features will be available, starting in preview, "in the coming months."

(It's worth reiterating that there will not be a new Teams app coming that's called Teams for Home or anything along those lines. Instead, Microsoft will be adding new consumer-focused Teams features to its existing Teams for iOS and Teams for Android apps. Existing Teams iOS and Android users will be able to access these new consumer features by switching between their work and personal accounts. New users will be able to download the Teams app for free on iOS or Android and sign in with a Microsoft account.)

Microsoft 365 Family -- the product formerly known as Office 365 Home, is $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year. This plan allows users to share with up to five people the downloadable Office apps and 1TB of OneDrive storage per person. Microsoft 365 Personal, the product formerly known as Office 365 Personal, costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. It includes the core downloadable Office apps and one TB of cloud storage for a single user.