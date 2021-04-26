Microsoft adds new Azure specializations to Coursera

Microsoft is offering three new Azure-related courses on the Coursera learning platform, the companies announced today. They cover Azure Fundamentals, AI Fundamentals and Data Fundamentals.

The Azure Fundamentals Specialization provides students with a basic understanding of Azure cloud services, as well as the knowledge to help build cloud solutions. The course also covers Azure general security, network security, identity, governance, privacy, and compliance features, as well as pricing and support. It should help students prepare for the Microsoft AZ-900 exam.

The AI Fundamentals specialization, launching in May, will cover artificial intelligence (AI) topics like machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing and conversational AI.

The Data Fundamentals specialization also launches in May, covering the roles and tasks involved in using Azure to store, process, manage, and analyze data.

Coursera, which went public last month, is one of the many digital platforms that managed to thrive during the pandemic, as people's lives moved online. The company's user base grew 65 percent year-over-year in 2020 to more than 77 million. Meanwhile, as Microsoft noted in a blog post, "there has been a significant uptake in digital skilling to fill the exponential rise in new tech jobs."