Microsoft and Oracle forge cloud interoperability partnership

Oracle and Microsoft announced a new cloud alliance on Wednesday that will create direct network connectivity between Azure and Oracle Cloud.

Oracle Cloud is primarily a software- and database-as-a-service provider. With Azure, Microsoft has a stack ranging from infrastructure to platform to applications for running a business.

The interoperability between the two clouds will enable joint customers to run enterprise workloads seamlessly across Azure and Oracle Cloud. Meanwhile, Azure services like analytics and AI can now connect to Oracle Cloud services such as Autonomous Database.

"The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for sales, service, marketing, human resources, finance, supply chain and manufacturing, plus highly automated and secure Generation 2 infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database," said Don Johnson, EVP of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), in Wednesday's announcement. "Oracle and Microsoft have served enterprise customer needs for decades. With this alliance, our joint customers can migrate their entire set of existing applications to the cloud without having to re-architect anything, preserving the large investments they have already made."

In addition to the interoperability for enterprises running Oracle software on Oracle Cloud and Microsoft software on Azure, the companies are also touting new scenarios like running Oracle E-Business Suite or Oracle JD Edwards on Azure against an Oracle Autonomous Database running on Exadata infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

"As the cloud of choice for the enterprise, with over 95% of the Fortune 500 using Azure, we have always been first and foremost focused on helping our customers thrive on their digital transformation journeys," said Scott Guthrie, EVP of Microsoft's Cloud and AI division. "With Oracle's enterprise expertise, this alliance is a natural choice for us as we help our joint customers accelerate the migration of enterprise applications and databases to the public cloud."

For now, the direct interconnect is available in Azure US East, with plans to expand to additional regions in the future.