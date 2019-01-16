Microsoft appoints new Brazil head

Microsoft has appointed a new Brazil president and also promoted the former incumbent to a senior leadership role for Latin America.

Tania Cosentino is now Microsoft Brazil's president. She had previously worked at Schneider Electric for 19 years, where she started as a sales manager and in 2009, became the president of the Brazilian operation. Her last role, held since October 2018, was global Vice President of quality and customer experience.

"I am very motivated to be part of the team at Microsoft Brazil, determined to contribute to the growth of business as well as to accelerate the digital transformation of our customers and partners," says Cosentino.

Microsoft CEO Nadella: Windows 10 is an IoT play too Windows 10 is a key part of Microsoft's plan to be more of an Internet of things player. The catch is that few people see Microsoft putting the pieces together. Read More

"I believe that technology can contribute to solving the world's major challenges: inequality, poverty and climate change. Technology can also leverage Brazil's competitiveness and it's great to be able to contribute to a better future for my country," she adds.

Meanwhile, former Microsoft Brazil president Paula Bellizia , who had been leading the country operations since July 2015, was promoted to Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Operations for Microsoft Latin America.

In her new role, Bellizia will focus on driving a digital transformation and artificial intelligence agenda across 35 offices in 21 countries, with more of 2,000 employees and 80,000 business partners throughout the region.

Microsoft expects that Cosentino's experience and her "focus on adding value to customers' business" will contribute to the company's focus of supporting digital transformation initiatives at clients.

"I am sure that [Cosentino's] broad vision of business and operations and her leadership on extremely relevant topics such as diversity and inclusion will be fundamental to the evolution of our business in Brazil," said Cesar Cernuda, president at Microsoft Latin America.

Cernuda adds that, by taking on a new position at Microsoft, former president Bellizia leaves "an important legacy" for the largest Latin American subsidiary.

"I am sure that this rich management experience over the past three and a half years will contribute heavily to leverage our business in Latin America," he concludes.